The Hockey News Big Show: How Much Will Jarvis And Slavin's Injuries Hurt The Hurricanes?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond on Christmas Eve.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

00:40: Is firing Marc Savard the first of many coaching staff moves for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

04:00: How much influence does the power-play coach have on the results, or does it fall mainly on the players?

05:20: Thoughts on the play that caused Seth Jarvis to crash into the net against the Florida Panthers last week?

08:00: How much will the injuries to Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin hurt the Hurricanes?

09:40: Can the New Jersey Devils compete with the Hurricanes now that Jack Hughes is back?

11:20: How sold are you on the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks?

15:00: Are the Detroit Red Wings contenders or pretenders?

17:30: What should fans know about the ECHL, which is in the middle of a labor dispute?

22:00: What is the best jersey that was released this season?

26:00: Which players eligible for an extension would you like to see re-sign sooner than later?

28:00: Which team or player deserves a lump of coal for their start of the season?

30:00: Top Christmas movies?

