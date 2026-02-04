The Hockey News Big Show: How Much Will Sam Bennett Help Team Canada?

The Hockey News Big Show has a new episode full of big storylines in the NHL and\nhockey world.\n\nHere's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n1:00: Does Sam Bennett's addition help or hurt Team Canada?\n\n5:15: As Steven Stamkos reaches 20th for most goals ever, what's your favorite\nmoment of his career?\n\n9:40: Are we going to get an Auston Matthews-versus Connor McDavid signature\nmoment at the Olympics?\n\n12:30: What kind of pressure is on William Nylander at the Olympics?\n\n17:20: How well are the Philadelphia Flyers handling the Matvei Michkov and Rick\nTocchet situation?\n\n24:25: What's your favorite moment so far through the NHL season?\n\n27:05: Whose stock will rise the most at the Olympics?\n\n29:35: Who would win the Hart Trophy if the award were handed out today?\n\n31:30: Who will end up winning the Art Ross Trophy?\n\n33:45: Which teams outside the playoffs will end up making them?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/kTZ7s_Q2QJ0]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.