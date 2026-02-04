Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: How Much Will Sam Bennett Help Team Canada?

Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Sam Bennett's addition to Team Canada, Steven Stamkos' goal-scoring, the Flyers and much more.

The Hockey News Big Show has a new episode full of big storylines in the NHL and hockey world.

Here's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

1:00: Does Sam Bennett's addition help or hurt Team Canada?

5:15: As Steven Stamkos reaches 20th for most goals ever, what's your favorite moment of his career?

9:40: Are we going to get an Auston Matthews-versus Connor McDavid signature moment at the Olympics?

12:30: What kind of pressure is on William Nylander at the Olympics?

17:20: How well are the Philadelphia Flyers handling the Matvei Michkov and Rick Tocchet situation?

24:25: What's your favorite moment so far through the NHL season?

27:05: Whose stock will rise the most at the Olympics?

29:35: Who would win the Hart Trophy if the award were handed out today?

31:30: Who will end up winning the Art Ross Trophy?

33:45: Which teams outside the playoffs will end up making them?

