The Hockey News Big Show: How Worried Should The Canadiens Be Without Noah Dobson?

Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Canadiens' accomplishments this season, red-hot backup goalies, the final stage of the playoff race, what it was like to face Jonathan Quick and more.
Welcome to a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics on The Hockey News Big Show.
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
Here's what former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:
0:55: The third spot in the Metropolitan division is still undecided with only a couple of games left. Will the Philadelphia Flyers hold on, or will another team overtake them?
4:23: The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators are in a tight playoff race. Do their backups deserve the crease for the rest of the regular season and (maybe) the playoffs?
8:57: Montreal Canadiens captain Suzuki hit 100 points, Lane Hutson tied Larry Robinson's record for most assists by a defenseman with the Canadiens, and Cole Caufield hit 50 goals. How impressive is this so early in their rebuild?
11:43: Who would Dubnyk pick as Montreal's starting goaltender in the playoffs?
15:40: How much of a concern will Noah Dobson's absence for the start of the playoffs be for the Habs?
19:01: If the NHL used the Gold Plan to settle who gets first overall, the New York Rangers would have clinched it. Do you prefer the Gold Plan over the draft lottery?
22:48: Who would you draft first overall if you were the Rangers?
24:19: Which player should the Maple Leafs look at drafting fifth overall if they end up in that spot and avoid transferring the pick to the Boston Bruins?
26:30: What position should the Maple Leafs be looking to draft?
29:00: Evan Bouchard leads all defensemen in points with 91 and became just the fifth defenseman since 1995 to score 90 points. Should he win the Norris Trophy?
31:30: Yay or nay: a Selke Trophy candidate must record at least 50 points to be considered for best defensive forward
32:45: Will the Washington Capitals make the playoffs next year if Alex Ovechkin retires?
35:31: Veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick announced Monday he is retiring after the season. How would you evaluate his career?
36:50: Dubnyk shares what it was like playing against Jonathan Quick