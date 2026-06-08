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The Hockey News Big Show: Is Mitch Marner The NHL's Playoff MVP No Matter What?

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Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discuss Game 3 of the Cup final, the upcoming Game 4, the NHL combine, Joe Pavelski's coaching potential and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

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Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed in this episode:

1:02: Is Mitch Marner the Conn Smythe winner even if the Vegas Golden Knights lose?

4:20: Is there concern for Vegas about how fast the Carolina Hurricanes came back to tie Game 3?

6:20: Could Brandon Bussi start Game 4, or do you have to go back to Frederik Andersen?

9:02: Which team has the edge going into Game 4?

10:40: Do the NHL scouting combine results solidify Gavin McKenna as the No. 1 pick?

12:14: Michael Augello shares what he noticed in person at the combine. 

14:55: Should there be an on-ice component at the combine?

18:10: Could Joe Pavelski become the next Martin St-Louis if he becomes an NHL coach?

19:54: What are the chances we see Pavelski behind the bench in the NHL?

21:04: Who is your ideal candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching job? 

22:04: Thoughts on Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy winning his second career Vezina Trophy? 

24:40: Did Connor McDavid deserve the Ted Lindsay Award? 

26:29: Yay or Nay: Should the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' men's hockey program be in Div. I? 

29:33: If you were drafting a team with players only in the Cup final, how many Vegas players would go before someone on Carolina does?

31:19: Rate this Stanley Cup final so far from 1 to 10

megaphone.linkIs Mitch Marner The NHL's Playoff MVP No Matter What? by The Big Show

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