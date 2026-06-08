The Hockey News Big Show: Is Mitch Marner The NHL's Playoff MVP No Matter What?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n1:02: Is Mitch Marner the Conn Smythe winner even if the Vegas Golden Knights\nlose?\n\n4:20: Is there concern for Vegas about how fast the Carolina Hurricanes came\nback to tie Game 3?\n\n6:20: Could Brandon Bussi start Game 4, or do you have to go back to Frederik\nAndersen?\n\n9:02: Which team has the edge going into Game 4?\n\n10:40: Do the NHL scouting combine results solidify Gavin McKenna as the No. 1\npick?\n\n12:14: Michael Augello shares what he noticed in person at the combine. \n\n14:55: Should there be an on-ice component at the combine?\n\n18:10: Could Joe Pavelski become the next Martin St-Louis if he becomes an NHL\ncoach?\n\n19:54: What are the chances we see Pavelski behind the bench in the NHL?\n\n21:04: Who is your ideal candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching job? \n\n22:04: Thoughts on Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy winning his\nsecond career Vezina Trophy? \n\n24:40: Did Connor McDavid deserve the Ted Lindsay Award? \n\n26:29: Yay or Nay: Should the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' men's hockey\nprogram be in Div. I? \n\n29:33: If you were drafting a team with players only in the Cup final, how many\nVegas players would go before someone on Carolina does?\n\n31:19: Rate this Stanley Cup final so far from 1 to 10\n\nIs Mitch Marner The NHL's Playoff MVP No Matter What? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nIs Mitch Marner The NHL's Playoff MVP No Matter What? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8940023031]\n\nWatch the full episode on youtube [https://youtu.be/gB9dR7ov_eg]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.