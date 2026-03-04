The Hockey News Big Show: Is There A GM Under More Pressure Than Oilers' Stan Bowman?

The Big Show is here to discuss big NHL and hockey topics as the trade deadline\nis now days away.\n\nHere's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n1:30: Thoughts on the Oilers acquiring Connor Murphy\n\n4:30: Is there a GM under more pressure than Stan Bowman?\n\n6:10: Which team should go after Sergei Bobrovsky should he be traded?\n\n9:00: Can Bobrovsky be the same great goalie we have seen?\n\n11:00: How would Robert Thomas fit with the Sabres?\n\n17:40: Do you still see any Stanley Cup contenders in the Pacific Division?\n\n21:40: How underrated is Matt Boldy?\n\n25:20: What is the experience of getting traded?\n\n28:40: Who would you start a franchise with, Macklin Celebrini or Matthew\nSchaefer?\n\n30:50: Most shocking trade deadline move that you remember?\n\n33:50: Live reaction to the Tyler Myers trade\n\n38:40: Should Evan Bouchard be in the top three for the Norris voting?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/jn1wV18UALw]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.