The Hockey News Big Show: Is There A GM Under More Pressure Than Oilers' Stan Bowman?

3h
Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Connor Murphy and Tyler Myers trades, Robert Thomas trade rumors, the Oilers and more.

The Big Show is here to discuss big NHL and hockey topics as the trade deadline is now days away.

Here's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

1:30: Thoughts on the Oilers acquiring Connor Murphy

4:30: Is there a GM under more pressure than Stan Bowman?

6:10: Which team should go after Sergei Bobrovsky should he be traded?

9:00: Can Bobrovsky be the same great goalie we have seen?

11:00: How would Robert Thomas fit with the Sabres?

17:40: Do you still see any Stanley Cup contenders in the Pacific Division?

21:40: How underrated is Matt Boldy?

25:20: What is the experience of getting traded?

28:40: Who would you start a franchise with, Macklin Celebrini or Matthew Schaefer?

30:50: Most shocking trade deadline move that you remember?

33:50: Live reaction to the Tyler Myers trade

38:40: Should Evan Bouchard be in the top three for the Norris voting?

