The Hockey News Big Show: Is This Year Different For The Hurricanes?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n1:07: Does this year feel different for the Carolina Hurricanes? Will they\nfinally be able to get past the Eastern Conference final?\n\n2:30: Will the Hurricanes actually face a test in the conference finals?\n\n5:19: Are the Philadelphia Flyers just happy to be here, getting experience?\n\n9:00: What are your expectations for Game 2? Are you confident Montreal can\nbounce back? \n\n11:41: How has this series against the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights\nmatched up in terms of coaching? \n\n14:39: Is there something specific that Vegas is doing to shut down the Ducks'\npower play? \n\n17:11 What could extra rest do for the Minnesota Wild?\n\n20:15: Will Mackenzie Blackwood play at some point in the playoffs?\n\nBetMGM Playbook\n\n23:17: If a goalie had a chance to win the Conn Smythe, which goalie do you like\nin the East?\n\n28:32: Who is a dark horse pick from the goalies? \n\n30:04: Will Jesper Wallstedt take back the net for the Minnesota Wild? \n\nRapid Fire \n\n32:18: Who deserves the Hart Trophy?\n\n34:58: Do the Toronto Maple Leafs try to go get a second top-five pick?\n\n36:55: Which prospect could be drafted higher than their expected range?\n\n39:02: What is the motivation behind the CHL allowing 16-year-old imports?\n\n40:14: Which player in these playoffs has seen their stock rise the most in the\nplayoffs?\n\nIs This Year Different For The Hurricanes? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nIs This Year Different For The Hurricanes? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST1086393237]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/abUkmR20y-g]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.