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The Hockey News Big Show: Is This Year Different For The Hurricanes?

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Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Hurricanes' series lead, Game 2 between the Habs and Sabres, Game 3 between the Golden Knights and Ducks and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:07: Does this year feel different for the Carolina Hurricanes? Will they finally be able to get past the Eastern Conference final?

2:30: Will the Hurricanes actually face a test in the conference finals?

5:19: Are the Philadelphia Flyers just happy to be here, getting experience?

9:00: What are your expectations for Game 2? Are you confident Montreal can bounce back? 

11:41: How has this series against the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights matched up in terms of coaching? 

14:39: Is there something specific that Vegas is doing to shut down the Ducks' power play? 

17:11 What could extra rest do for the Minnesota Wild?

20:15: Will Mackenzie Blackwood play at some point in the playoffs?

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23:17: If a goalie had a chance to win the Conn Smythe, which goalie do you like in the East?

28:32: Who is a dark horse pick from the goalies? 

30:04: Will Jesper Wallstedt take back the net for the Minnesota Wild? 

Rapid Fire 

32:18: Who deserves the Hart Trophy?

34:58: Do the Toronto Maple Leafs try to go get a second top-five pick?

36:55: Which prospect could be drafted higher than their expected range?

39:02: What is the motivation behind the CHL allowing 16-year-old imports?

40:14: Which player in these playoffs has seen their stock rise the most in the playoffs?

megaphone.linkIs This Year Different For The Hurricanes? by The Big Show

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