The Hockey News Big Show: Just How Shocking Is The Golden Knights' Sweep Vs. Avalanche?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\n1:15: Reaction to the Vegas Golden Knights' shocking sweep over the Colorado\nAvalanche. Where does this rank in terms of all-time shocking series?\n\n5:00: Does John Tortorella deserve a contract extension with Vegas in the\noff-season?\n\n8:20: What must the Montreal Canadiens do to develop more scoring chances?\n\n13:35: Is the Bell Centre atmosphere actually working against the Canadiens?\n\n16:40: What do you think the fit would be between the Los Angeles Kings and\nPeter Laviolette?\n\n18:00: Of all the other open coaching spots, where would be the best fit for\nLaviolette?\n\n21:45: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins have moved on from Evgeni Malkin?\n\n26:00: What's the excitement level for the Canada and USA quarterfinal at the\nWorld Championship?\n\n29:50: What is your all-time favorite Stanley Cup final matchup?\n\n32:10: Do you think the Kitchener Rangers will win the Memorial Cup?\n\n35:30: Thoughts on Jordan Tourigny's stomp at the Memorial Cup that led to a\nsuspension for the rest of the tournament?\n\nJust How Shocking Is The Golden Knights' Sweep Vs. Avalanche? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nJust How Shocking Is The Golden Knights' Sweep Vs. Avalanche? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7243694368]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/Zd7Q5K5_sDU]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.