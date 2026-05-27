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The Hockey News Big Show: Just How Shocking Is The Golden Knights' Sweep Vs. Avalanche?

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The Hockey News
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Updated at May 27, 2026, 19:36
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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Golden Knights advancing to the Cup final, the Canadiens' lack of offense, Peter Laviolette, Evgeni Malkin and much more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:15: Reaction to the Vegas Golden Knights' shocking sweep over the Colorado Avalanche. Where does this rank in terms of all-time shocking series?

5:00: Does John Tortorella deserve a contract extension with Vegas in the off-season?

8:20: What must the Montreal Canadiens do to develop more scoring chances?

13:35: Is the Bell Centre atmosphere actually working against the Canadiens?

16:40: What do you think the fit would be between the Los Angeles Kings and Peter Laviolette?

18:00: Of all the other open coaching spots, where would be the best fit for Laviolette?

21:45: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins have moved on from Evgeni Malkin?

26:00: What's the excitement level for the Canada and USA quarterfinal at the World Championship?

29:50: What is your all-time favorite Stanley Cup final matchup?

32:10: Do you think the Kitchener Rangers will win the Memorial Cup?

35:30: Thoughts on Jordan Tourigny's stomp at the Memorial Cup that led to a suspension for the rest of the tournament?

megaphone.linkJust How Shocking Is The Golden Knights' Sweep Vs. Avalanche? by The Big Show

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