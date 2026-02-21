The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Finland Win Bronze, Final Gold Medal Game Preview

Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello recap Finland beating Slovakia to win the bronze medal in Olympic men's hockey, and they do their final preview of Sunday's gold medal game between Canada and the U.S.
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.
Michael Traikos (in Milan), Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello are live on YouTube to recap Finland beating Slovakia 6-1 in the men's hockey bronze medal game and preview the gold medal game between Canada and the United States.