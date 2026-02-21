Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Finland Win Bronze, Final Gold Medal Game Preview cover image

The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Finland Win Bronze, Final Gold Medal Game Preview

The Hockey News
32m
Partner
Pinned
6,574Members·86,381Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello recap Finland beating Slovakia to win the bronze medal in Olympic men's hockey, and they do their final preview of Sunday's gold medal game between Canada and the U.S.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Michael Traikos (in Milan), Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello are live on YouTube to recap Finland beating Slovakia 6-1 in the men's hockey bronze medal game and preview the gold medal game between Canada and the United States.

Welcome to the Big Show Live, where we give our live reactions and breakdown the bronze medal game
www.youtube.comThe Big Show Live - Reactions to the Bronze Medal GameWelcome to the Big Show Live, where we give our live reactions and breakdown the bronze medal game

Share your comments in the live chat, as they could end up on the show.

Check out the show here.

2026 Olympics
ShowsOlympics