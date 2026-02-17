The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Men's Qualification Playoff Round Results And Reactions

Join the chat as Michael Traikos, Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello go live to recap the men's hockey Olympic qualification playoff round.
The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.
And now, for the rest of the knockout stages, we're going live to you, the viewers.
Michael Traikos (in Milan), Andrew McInnis and Michael Augello were live on YouTube to recap the men's hockey Olympic qualification playoff round, which saw Sweden, Switzerland, Czechia and Germany advance to Wednesday's quarterfinals, where the U.S., Finland, Canada and Slovakia await them, respectively.
Here's what they discussed:
1:00: What were your thoughts on the Sweden-Latvia game?
2:00: Has Team Sweden improved since the start of the tournament?
4:20: How much will the back-to-back games affect Sweden on Wednesday?
6:30: How will the U.S. deal with the big jump in competition?
9:00: Why do Sweden have a chance against Team USA?
10:10: Which Swedish line have you liked the most?
11:45: What will the U.S. do to try to slow down the Swedish attack?
16:00: Did the Denmark game snap the U.S. into shape?
21:00: Thoughts on Czechia's game, and what is different than the first matchup?
23:40: What do Czechia need to do to stay in this game?
25:35: How will Team Canada's lineup change going into the elimination games?
27:35: Final thoughts before the Canada and Czechia rematch
29:00: How did Germany look today in their win against France?
30:45: Can Slovakia continue this strong tournament after surprising everyone to win their group?
32:30: Is there a real favorite in the Germany-Slovakia game?
34:20: What makes Team Switzerland dangerous against Finland?