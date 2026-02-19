Logo
The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Women's Hockey Gold

1d
1d
Updated at Feb 19, 2026, 22:57
Join the live chat as we react to Team USA capturing women's hockey gold over Canada in overtime.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the women's and men's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Today's show features reaction to an instant classic in Milan: the gold medal game between the United States and Canada, which Team USA won in overtime.

Michael Traikos (in Milan), Andrew McInnis, Chris Sinclair and Michael Augello went live on YouTube to recap what happened, the medal day and the women's hockey tournament overall.

Here's what they discussed:

0:40: What was the atmosphere like at the gold medal game?

3:20: What was surprising about this game?

6:00: What was the vibe in the arena at the end of regulation?

9:20: Thoughts on how Canada played with the lead at the end of the game?

13:10: How did the Americans play throughout this tournament?

15:10: Did the Canadians get too complacent with the lead?

18:00: Thoughts on Team USA pulling the goalie with about two minutes left?

19:30: What has Hilary Knight meant to Team USA?

27:30: After the tournament, how do you feel about Canada's roster?

32:30: Will this be Marie-Philip Poulin's last Olympics?

36:30: Did Canada not have enough goal-scorers on the ice?

39:30: Is this the best American Olympic hockey team ever?

42:20: How did Switzerland pull off the bronze medal win?

megaphone.linkThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Women's Hockey Gold by The Big Show

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

