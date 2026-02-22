The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Men's Hockey Gold

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's\nhockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/podcast].\n\nAndrew McInnis, Michael Augello and our correspondents from Milan went live to\nrecap a gold medal game of the ages, with Team USA beating Canada 2-1 in\novertime.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here.\n\nHere's what they discussed:\n\n0:50: Thoughts on the atmosphere of the gold medal game?\n\n2:50: Thoughts on how the game-winning play unfolded?\n\n4:30: What was the mistake that led to the game-winning goal?\n\n6:20: Thoughts on Connor Hellebuyck and Jordan Binnington's goaltending battle?\n\n8:05: What missed chances will Canada regret?\n\n9:45: Who was the United States' biggest defender in the game?\n\n11:30: Who is your tournament MVP?\n\n15:50: Jordan Binnington-versus-Connor Hellebuyck is the best goalie rivalry\nsince when?\n\n17:20: Thoughts on how the overall defensive play was through the game?\n\n21:45: Thoughts on the officiating of the gold medal game?\n\n28:00: Are players too selfless when it comes to taking opportunities in\ninternational hockey?\n\n30:30: Who are some unsung heroes of this tournament?\n\n34:00: Who else could have been on the roster for Team Canada?\n\n37:50: What did you see from Connor McDavid in this tournament?\n\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Men's Hockey\nGold by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nThe Hockey News At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Men's Hockey\nGold by The Big Show [https://megaphone.link/ROUST6382625456]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.