The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Men's Hockey Gold cover image

The Hockey News Big Show Live At The Games: Reacting To USA Beating Canada For Men's Hockey Gold

3h
6,597Members·86,388Posts
Updated at Feb 22, 2026, 17:40
Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and our correspondents in Milan went live to recap Team USA beating Team Canada 2-1 in the men's hockey gold medal game.

The Hockey News Big Show At The Games is here to cover the men's and women's hockey tournaments during the 2026 Olympics.

Andrew McInnis, Michael Augello and our correspondents from Milan went live to recap a gold medal game of the ages, with Team USA beating Canada 2-1 in overtime.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here.

Here's what they discussed:

0:50: Thoughts on the atmosphere of the gold medal game?

2:50: Thoughts on how the game-winning play unfolded?

4:30: What was the mistake that led to the game-winning goal?

6:20: Thoughts on Connor Hellebuyck and Jordan Binnington's goaltending battle?

8:05: What missed chances will Canada regret?

9:45: Who was the United States' biggest defender in the game?

11:30: Who is your tournament MVP?

15:50: Jordan Binnington-versus-Connor Hellebuyck is the best goalie rivalry since when?

17:20: Thoughts on how the overall defensive play was through the game?

21:45: Thoughts on the officiating of the gold medal game?

28:00: Are players too selfless when it comes to taking opportunities in international hockey?

30:30: Who are some unsung heroes of this tournament?

34:00: Who else could have been on the roster for Team Canada?

37:50: What did you see from Connor McDavid in this tournament?

2026 Olympics
