The Hockey News Big Show: Men's Olympic Preview, X-Factors And More cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: Men's Olympic Preview, X-Factors And More

Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis preview the men's hockey side of the 2026 Olympics, such as X-factors, goalies, lines and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to preview the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics. True Hockey's VP of product creation, Scott Van Horne, also joined the show.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:58: Lots of changes to Team Canada roster ahead of its start. How has this team ended up?

3:12: Could the potential of Seth Jarvis going to another Olympics factor into the reason they chose him as a replacement this year?

4:45: Any surprises about Canada's leadership group? 

8:25: Thoughts on the first look at some possible line combinations for Team Canada? 

12:50: Who is your Game 1 starter for Canada?

15:47: Should Auston Matthews have gotten the captaincy for Team USA? 

18:18: Thoughts on the first look at some possible line combinations for Team USA? 

21:08: Is Connor Hellebuyck the clear No.1 goaltender for the U.S.? 

23:36: Who is Sweden's No.1 goaltender? 

24:52: Who is Sweden's true superstar and X-factor? 

26:45: Finland are missing their best player in Aleksander Barkov. Will Roope Hintz be able to step up into that position?  

28:45: Czechia will be without Pavel Zacha at the Olympics. He is out with an upper-body injury and will be replaced by center Filip Chlapik. How will this affect Team Czechia?

True Hockey Talk

Scott Van Horne discusses the skates athletes are wearing at the Olympics. 

32:26: Seventy percent of goalies are wearing True skates at the Olympics. Why are so many goalies wearing True skates? What makes them better than the competitors?

34:02: What's it like working with goalies to design a skate? 

36:07: Hellebuyck is wearing True skates. Where will we notice some advantages in his skates?

37:12: What separates a goalie skate from a player's skate? 

38:37: Are there any cross-design elements between figure skates, speed skates and hockey skates? 

42:03: How long does a True Skate last? 

Rapid Fire 

44:14: Outside of the big three – Nathan Mackinnon, Connor McDavid and Cale Makar – Who are two X-Factors for Team Canada? 

45:45: Who will lead the Olympics in scoring? 

46:47: What team is your dark horse pick? 

48:05: Finally, who will bring home the gold medal?

