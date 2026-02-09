The Hockey News Big Show: Men's Olympic Preview, X-Factors And More

The Hockey News Big Show is here to preview the men's hockey tournament at the\n2026 Olympics. True Hockey's VP of product creation, Scott Van Horne, also\njoined the show.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Andrew McInnis, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n0:58: Lots of changes to Team Canada roster ahead of its start. How has this\nteam ended up?\n\n3:12: Could the potential of Seth Jarvis going to another Olympics factor into\nthe reason they chose him as a replacement this year?\n\n4:45: Any surprises about Canada's leadership group? \n\n8:25: Thoughts on the first look at some possible line combinations for Team\nCanada? \n\n12:50: Who is your Game 1 starter for Canada?\n\n15:47: Should Auston Matthews have gotten the captaincy for Team USA? \n\n18:18: Thoughts on the first look at some possible line combinations for Team\nUSA? \n\n21:08: Is Connor Hellebuyck the clear No.1 goaltender for the U.S.? \n\n23:36: Who is Sweden's No.1 goaltender? \n\n24:52: Who is Sweden's true superstar and X-factor? \n\n26:45: Finland are missing their best player in Aleksander Barkov. Will Roope\nHintz be able to step up into that position? \n\n28:45: Czechia will be without Pavel Zacha at the Olympics. He is out with an\nupper-body injury and will be replaced by center Filip Chlapik. How will this\naffect Team Czechia?\n\nTrue Hockey Talk\n\nScott Van Horne discusses the skates athletes are wearing at the Olympics. \n\n32:26: Seventy percent of goalies are wearing True skates at the Olympics. Why\nare so many goalies wearing True skates? What makes them better than the\ncompetitors?\n\n34:02: What's it like working with goalies to design a skate? \n\n36:07: Hellebuyck is wearing True skates. Where will we notice some advantages\nin his skates?\n\n37:12: What separates a goalie skate from a player's skate? \n\n38:37: Are there any cross-design elements between figure skates, speed skates\nand hockey skates? \n\n42:03: How long does a True Skate last? \n\nRapid Fire \n\n44:14: Outside of the big three – Nathan Mackinnon, Connor McDavid and Cale\nMakar – Who are two X-Factors for Team Canada? \n\n45:45: Who will lead the Olympics in scoring? \n\n46:47: What team is your dark horse pick? \n\n48:05: Finally, who will bring home the gold medal?\n\nMen's Olympic Hockey Preview, X-Factors And More by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nMen's Olympic Hockey Preview, X-Factors And More by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3045322135]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/W0fZft-5PR0]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.