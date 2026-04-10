The Hockey News Big Show: NCAA Frozen Four Updates From Vegas, Plus Greatest Cup Champs

Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discuss the Frozen Four semifinals, what comes next, the greatest Stanley Cup champs of the past 20 years and more.
Welcome to a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics on The Hockey News Big Show.
Ryan Kennedy is on the ground in Las Vegas covering the NCAA men's Frozen Four tournament, and there's lots to discuss.
The experts also discuss a THN.com writers' poll that will come out on the website next week: the top 10 greatest Stanley Cup champions of the past 20 years.
Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed:
1:30: Ryan, tell us your experience about being at the NCAA Frozen Four tournament so far?
3:45: Michael Hage plays for Michigan. Now that they've lost, how soon can we see him in a Montreal Canadiens Jersey?
6:30: What kind of impact will this tournament have on Keaton Verhoeff's draft standings?
8:04: Who could be some difference makers in this final game between Wisconsin and Denver?
9:40: Could NHL teams be hitting up David Carle for a coaching job if Devner wins?
10:55: Who's your pick to win the Frozen Four final?
12:15: James Hagens has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. Where does James Hagens fit on the Bruins roster?
15:06: The 2008 Detroit Red Wings were voted the greatest Stanley Cup champion of the past 20 years. What made that team so great?
19:37: Who did Ryan and Michael Traikos have on their personal list of the top 10 Stanley Cup winners?
BetMGM Playbook
25:00: Who will meet in the Stanley Cup final?
26:29: Weakness of the Colorado Avalanche that could hinder their Stanley Cup chances?
29:40: Which team could be a dark horse to make the Stanley Cup final?
32:01: If this were the Stanley Cup final matchup, who would win?
Rapid Fire
33:21: The Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils have received permission to interview Florida Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta. Where would he be a better fit?
36:26: Cole Caufield is the seventh player in Canadiens history to get to 50 goals in a season. Not a single one was an empty-netter. On a scale from one to 10, how impressive is this?
37:37: Calgary Flames are another team added to the eliminated list. What type of player should they be aiming for in the draft?
39:42: Who's had the hotter NHL stint between Cole Hutson and Porter Martone?
40:52: The Colorado Avalanche have clinched the Presidents' Trophy as the best team in the NHL in the regular season. Do you believe in the Presidents' Trophy curse?