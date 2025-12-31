    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News Big Show: NHL Year In Review And Predicting 2026

    The Hockey News
    Dec 31, 2025, 14:00
    Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos look at memorable moments, breakout players, disappointments and more in the NHL in 2025.

    The Hockey News Big Show is here to review 2025 in the NHL and predict what might happen in 2026.

    Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Drew Shore discussed:

    00:55: Most memorable moment of the year?

    04:00: Most surprising moment of the year?

    07:40: Biggest breakout player of the year?

    11:30: Which player or team was the biggest disappointment?

    16:30: Funniest moment of the year?

    19:00: Play of the year?

    22:20: Player of the year?

    25:20: Team of the year?

    29:50: If you could flip the result of one game, which game would it be?

    31:25: One player to keep an eye on in 2026

    34:00: Hottest take for 2026

    37:00: Who wins the Stanley Cup in 2026?

    Listen to the Big Show on Spotify.

    Watch the full episode on YouTube