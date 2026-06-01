The Hockey News Big Show: Previewing The 2026 Stanley Cup Final With Devan Dubnyk

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis\ndiscussed in this episode:\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\n0:25: Is the Golden Knights' success the reason for the Las Vegas sports boom?\n\n5:30: Where does this playoff run rank in terms of John Tortorella's\naccomplishments\n\n9:50: What would a Stanley Cup as a coach do for Rod Brind'Amour's legacy?\n\n13:40: Which Hurricanes player has the most pressure on them?\n\n17:30: Do the Montreal Canadiens need to make a change to get over the top?\n\n24:00: Who's a player you wish you saw more of on the Habs?\n\n28:20: Is Finland cemented as the third-best hockey country?\n\n31:50: Should Switzerland be viewed as one of the hockey powerhouses?\n\n35:00: Is Norway a country to watch at future hockey events?\n\n37:00: Which team has the goaltending advantage in the Stanley Cup final?\n\n38:30: Which player's legacy would be affected most if they were to win a\nStanley Cup this year?\n\n40:20: Who will be Canada's World Championship captain in 2027?\n\n41:30: Is the OHL the best major junior league in Canada?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/wKdoZRJuf4I]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.