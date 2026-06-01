Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show: Previewing The 2026 Stanley Cup Final With Devan Dubnyk cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: Previewing The 2026 Stanley Cup Final With Devan Dubnyk

The Hockey News
1h
featured
17,939Members·87,406Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discuss the Hurricanes eliminating the Canadiens, the Stanley Cup final, World Championship results and more.

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed in this episode:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

0:25: Is the Golden Knights' success the reason for the Las Vegas sports boom?

5:30: Where does this playoff run rank in terms of John Tortorella's accomplishments

9:50: What would a Stanley Cup as a coach do for Rod Brind'Amour's legacy?

13:40: Which Hurricanes player has the most pressure on them?

17:30: Do the Montreal Canadiens need to make a change to get over the top?

24:00: Who's a player you wish you saw more of on the Habs?

28:20: Is Finland cemented as the third-best hockey country?

31:50: Should Switzerland be viewed as one of the hockey powerhouses?

35:00: Is Norway a country to watch at future hockey events?

37:00: Which team has the goaltending advantage in the Stanley Cup final?

38:30: Which player's legacy would be affected most if they were to win a Stanley Cup this year?

40:20: Who will be Canada's World Championship captain in 2027?

41:30: Is the OHL the best major junior league in Canada?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

Shows