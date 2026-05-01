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The Hockey News Big Show: Quinn Hughes Makes The Difference For The Wild

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The Hockey News
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Updated at May 1, 2026, 18:11
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Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Wild eliminating the Stars, the Ducks beating the Oilers, Game 6 previews and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:41: Did the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild series live up to expectations?

2:05: How different would this series have looked for Minnesota without Quinn Hughes?

3:39: What are the expectations for the second-round matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Wild?

6:40: What went wrong for the Stars in this series?

8:47: Is the Edmonton Oilers' championship window closing? 

14:06: What are some things that excite and concern you about the Anaheim Ducks? 

17:20: Previewing Game 6 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth 

18:29: Previewing Game 6 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning

19:51: Can Josh Norris make a difference for the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6?

22:25: What is an X-factor for the Philadelphia Flyers to make their series interesting against the Carolina Hurricanes?

BetMGM Playbook 

26:26: What are the updated Western candidates' odds for the Conn Smythe Trophy? 

29:30: Who are some candidates from the East for the Conn Smythe Trophy? 

33:04: Who is your super dark horse pick for the Conn Smythe? 

Rapid Fire

34:29: Like or Dislike: Misha Donskov as Canada's next Men's World Championship and  world juniors coach  

36:09: Yes or No: Kris Knoblauch stays with the Oilers?

37:10: Who do you think could win the Jack Adams Award? 

38:47: Which player has impressed you the most so far in the first round of playoffs? 

40:16: Which player has underperformed in the playoffs so far?

megaphone.linkQuinn Hughes Makes The Difference For The Wild by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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