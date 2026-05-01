The Hockey News Big Show: Quinn Hughes Makes The Difference For The Wild

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:41: Did the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild series live up to expectations?\n\n2:05: How different would this series have looked for Minnesota without Quinn\nHughes?\n\n3:39: What are the expectations for the second-round matchup between the\nColorado Avalanche and the Wild?\n\n6:40: What went wrong for the Stars in this series?\n\n8:47: Is the Edmonton Oilers' championship window closing? \n\n14:06: What are some things that excite and concern you about the Anaheim\nDucks? \n\n17:20: Previewing Game 6 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth \n\n18:29: Previewing Game 6 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning\n\n19:51: Can Josh Norris make a difference for the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6?\n\n22:25: What is an X-factor for the Philadelphia Flyers to make their series\ninteresting against the Carolina Hurricanes?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n26:26: What are the updated Western candidates' odds for the Conn Smythe\nTrophy? \n\n29:30: Who are some candidates from the East for the Conn Smythe Trophy? \n\n33:04: Who is your super dark horse pick for the Conn Smythe? \n\nRapid Fire\n\n34:29: Like or Dislike: Misha Donskov as Canada's next Men's World Championship\nand world juniors coach \n\n36:09: Yes or No: Kris Knoblauch stays with the Oilers?\n\n37:10: Who do you think could win the Jack Adams Award? \n\n38:47: Which player has impressed you the most so far in the first round of\nplayoffs? \n\n40:16: Which player has underperformed in the playoffs so far?\n\nQuinn Hughes Makes The Difference For The Wild by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nQuinn Hughes Makes The Difference For The Wild by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3585594200]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/Pc8Kt1RNCzI]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.