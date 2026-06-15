The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To A Thrilling Stanley Cup Final

The Hockey News Big Show is here to recap a thrilling Stanley Cup final, some\nNHL trade rumors and more.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello\ndiscussed in this episode:\n\n1:06: How would you rank this Stanley Cup final? \n\n5:10: What Devan thought of Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen's play in the\nplayoffs and the switch in the final\n\n9:30: What does this Stanley Cup mean for Taylor Hall? Could he be a Hockey Hall\nof Famer?\n\n12:22: Do you think Jordan Staal deserved to win the Conn Smythe Trophy? Did\nanyone else fit more? \n\n16:30: What did you make of Mitch Marner's Cup final, from fastest hat trick in\nStanley Cup final history to no points in Game 6? \n\n18:30: Was William Karlsson the glue for Vegas' Marner line? \n\n20:18: Will John Tortorella return as the coach for Vegas after coming in at the\nend of the regular season? \n\n22:58: What are the thoughts on the NHL first and second all-star teams? Were\nthere any snubs?\n\n26:12: Is there a strong market for Jacob Markstrom? What can New Jersey expect\nas a trade return?\n\n28:52: Could the Edmonton Oilers be the best fit for Markstrom? \n\n31:12: The Flyers are expected to sign goaltender Dan Vladar to a five- to\nsix-year contract extension worth around $5 million annually. Like or dislike?\n\n35:20: If you could change anything you wanted about the NHL today, what would\nit be? \n\n38:20: Top trade candidates for the summer?\n\n40:35: Who do you think will win the Stanley Cup next season? \n\nReacting To A Thrilling Stanley Cup Final by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nReacting To A Thrilling Stanley Cup Final by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3355149570]\n\nWatch the full episode on youtube [https://youtu.be/C5Vt6K_iEBo]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.