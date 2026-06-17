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The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To Maple Leafs' Trade And Coach Hiring

The Hockey News
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The Hockey News
2h
Updated at Jun 17, 2026, 18:33
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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the top stories this week, including the Leafs' decisions, CBC no longer carrying NHL games and more.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show heremoreVideos

1:00: Thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs' hire of Jim Hiller?

6:00: Did the Maple Leafs go with a more affordable option as coach?

9:15: Thoughts on the Maple Leafs trading Joseph Woll, and what does it say about GM John Chayka's plan?

14:00: Where is the best fit for pending UFA John Carlson?

18:15: Thoughts on the Ross Colton trade between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators?

22:00: The future of the Vegas Golden Knights' coaching staff after parting with John Tortorella

27:30: CBC will no longer carry NHL games. Was this the right decision by Sportsnet and CBC?

34:00: Favorite championship parade moment

35:50: If the Leafs make the playoffs, who will be their No. 1 goalie?

38:20: Biggest name that gets traded this off-season?

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