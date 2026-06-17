The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To Maple Leafs' Trade And Coach Hiring

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\n1:00: Thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs' hire of Jim Hiller?\n\n6:00: Did the Maple Leafs go with a more affordable option as coach?\n\n9:15: Thoughts on the Maple Leafs trading Joseph Woll, and what does it say\nabout GM John Chayka's plan?\n\n14:00: Where is the best fit for pending UFA John Carlson?\n\n18:15: Thoughts on the Ross Colton trade between the Colorado Avalanche and\nNashville Predators?\n\n22:00: The future of the Vegas Golden Knights' coaching staff after parting with\nJohn Tortorella\n\n27:30: CBC will no longer carry NHL games. Was this the right decision by\nSportsnet and CBC?\n\n34:00: Favorite championship parade moment\n\n35:50: If the Leafs make the playoffs, who will be their No. 1 goalie?\n\n38:20: Biggest name that gets traded this off-season?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on youtube [https://youtu.be/vNYCBxPTH5g]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.