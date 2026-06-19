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The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To Raddysh Trade, Babcock News, Trade Rumors And More

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Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Leafs and Lightning's trade, draft rankings, Mike Babcock being cleared to coach and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is going full steam ahead into the beginning of the off-season with reaction to breaking news, previewing the draft, discussing ongoing storylines and more.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show heremoreVideos

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:30: What made Darren Raddysh an important trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

6:30: Ryan Kennedy's final draft rankings are released. Keaton Verhoeff was ranked first earlier in the season but not anymore. What changed?

10:30: How much does a team affect who is drafted when? 

12:54: Which players from this year's draft could play in the NHL right now?

15:00: What are your thoughts on Mike Babcock being cleared to coach?

16:31: The Edmonton Oilers will have had six coaches since 2015 once they name the new one. Is that too much change for a team?

20:07: What are some possible destinations for Anaheim's Mason McTavish?

23:15: Should the Ducks target a defenseman?

24:34: Bowen Byram has resurfaced in trade rumors. Should the Sabres trade him?

29:25: What will you remember most from Jonathan Toews' career?

34:00: The Boston Bruins will retire Patrice Bergeron's jersey number this upcoming season. What was your favorite memory of Bergeron?

36:00: Is this year's UFA class the worst ever?

37:14: What will Bruce Cassidy do this summer?

39:40:  Who do you think makes the Hall of Fame this year?

megaphone.linkReacting To Raddysh Trade, Babcock News, Trade Rumors And More by The Big Show

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