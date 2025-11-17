The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To Red Wings And Rangers’ Big Scrum, Kempe’s Re-Signing And More

The Hockey News Big Show is here for a new week of discussing big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Reacting To Red Wings And Rangers’ Big Scrum, Kempe’s Re-Signing And More by The Big Show

Here’s what Ryan Kennedy, former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:36: The Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers had a bench-clearing scrum after the final buzzer when Mason Appleton shot the puck in the net. Was he out of line?

4:00: Jack Hughes will be out eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger for an injury he suffered at a team dinner on Thursday night. How does this affect his likelihood of making USA’s Olympic roster?

6:03: Should Hughes play center or on the wing on Team USA?

7:50: Jim Rutherford said if the Vancouver Canucks can stay the course and keep getting younger players, they can become a consistent playoff team, and Quinn Hughes’ future won’t affect that. Agree or disagree?

11:21: Would this be a good trade between the New Jersey Devils and Canucks: Dougie Hamilton and a couple of first-round draft picks for Quinn Hughes?

14:56: Will Troy Stecher at least move the needle for the Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive problems?

18:25: The Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe agreed to an eight-year extension at $10.625 million annually. Thoughts on this deal for the Kings?

21:17: Devan Dubnyk shares his thoughts on Jesper Wallstedt and his development so far?

23:38: Can the Minnesota Wild be a threat in the playoffs or make the playoffs?

25:26: Stuart Skinner moved ahead of Cam Talbot for fifth on the Oilers' all-time wins list. Does this change how we think about Skinner?

28:48: What's a storyline in the CHL you think more people should know about right now?

31:05: What's an unusual off-ice injury you can think of?

33:16: Which NHL player had the best week on the ice?

34:41: Red Wings and Rangers both wore their Centennial uniforms, making it a red-versus-blue matchup. Do you like how the jersey matchup looked on the ice?

37:00: Charlie McAvoy took a slapshot to the mouth in a game against the Habs. Where’s the worst place a puck has hit you?

