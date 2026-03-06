The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To The NHL Trade Deadline Live

The Hockey News Big Show is here to recap the big moments, moves and misses on\nNHL trade deadline day.\n\nThis time, we're going live after 3:30 p.m. ET.\n\nJoin Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos as they discuss big trades,\nwinners and losers, what Cup contenders did and more.\n\nThe Hockey News Live Reaction Trade Deadline Show\n[https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8qEkh02IRK8/maxresdefault.jpg] The Hockey News Live\nReaction Trade Deadline Show Welcome to the Hockey News Trade Deadline show,\nwhere we're giving our reactions breaking down all the trades from today.\n[https://www.youtube.com/live/8qEkh02IRK8?si=bOpNl5C0S0gBvCYN]\n\nAnd send your thoughts in the chat, because your comments could end up on the\nlivestream.\n\nCheck out the show now.\n[https://www.youtube.com/live/8qEkh02IRK8?si=bOpNl5C0S0gBvCYN]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.