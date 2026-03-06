Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To The NHL Trade Deadline Live cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: Reacting To The NHL Trade Deadline Live

Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos go live to recap the NHL trade deadline. Who are the winners and losers? What did the Cup contenders do?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to recap the big moments, moves and misses on NHL trade deadline day.

This time, we're going live after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Join Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos as they discuss big trades, winners and losers, what Cup contenders did and more.

Welcome to the Hockey News Trade Deadline show, where we're giving our reactions breaking down all the trades from today.
And send your thoughts in the chat, because your comments could end up on the livestream.

Check out the show now.

