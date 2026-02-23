The Hockey News Big Show: Recapping A Memorable Olympics

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed:\n\n0:50: Michael and Ryan share their experience at the Olympics.\n\n3:12: Excluding the American and Canadian fans, what country had the best fans? \n\n4:30: Funny story from covering the Olympics? \n\n8:40: Overall reflection on Team Canada's time at the Olympics? \n\n12:11: Besides the obvious, who had a great tournament, and who didn't rise to\nthe occasion for Team Canada?\n\n17:18: Who do you think should have made Team Canada?\n\n20:00: Overall thoughts on Team USA's time at the Olympics? \n\n22:45: USA had some criticism on their roster construction before the tournament\nstarted. How do you feel about it now? \n\n26:45: Thoughts on the Hughes brothers' tournament for Team USA? \n\n29:17: Which player will be able to transfer their good performance at the\nOlympics back into the NHL season?\n\n33:19: With Kevin Fiala out, how will this change the Los Angeles Kings' plans\nat the trade deadline? \n\n37:08: What is one team that surprised you the most with their performance at\nthe Olympics?\n\n39:20: Is 3-on-3 overtime ruining hockey?\n\n41:30: Overall thoughts on officiating at the Olympics?\n\nRecapping A Memorable Olympics by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nRecapping A Memorable Olympics by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3802572160]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/pjuibXqcRrU]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.