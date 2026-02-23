Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show: Recapping A Memorable Olympics cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: Recapping A Memorable Olympics

The Hockey News
1h
Partner
6,676Members·86,395Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis break down Canada and the USA's tournaments, share some stories from Milan and much more.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed:

0:50: Michael and Ryan share their experience at the Olympics.

3:12: Excluding the American and Canadian fans, what country had the best fans? 

4:30: Funny story from covering the Olympics? 

8:40: Overall reflection on Team Canada's time at the Olympics? 

12:11:  Besides the obvious, who had a great tournament, and who didn't rise to the occasion for Team Canada?

17:18: Who do you think should have made Team Canada?

20:00: Overall thoughts on Team USA's time at the Olympics? 

22:45: USA had some criticism on their roster construction before the tournament started. How do you feel about it now? 

26:45: Thoughts on the Hughes brothers' tournament for Team USA? 

29:17: Which player will be able to transfer their good performance at the Olympics back into the NHL season?

33:19: With Kevin Fiala out, how will this change the Los Angeles Kings' plans at the trade deadline? 

37:08: What is one team that surprised you the most with their performance at the Olympics?

39:20: Is 3-on-3 overtime ruining hockey?

41:30: Overall thoughts on officiating at the Olympics?

megaphone.linkRecapping A Memorable Olympics by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

Shows