Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show: Remembering Claude Lemieux As An NHLer And Agent cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: Remembering Claude Lemieux As An NHLer And Agent

The Hockey News
2h
featured
17,913Members·87,366Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Claude Lemieux's passing, the Hurricanes' style of play, Kelly McCrimmon saying the Oilers leaked the Cassidy news and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:06: What are our expectations from the Carolina Hurricanes going into Game 5?

3:40: Why is the Hurricanes' style of play working in the Eastern Conference final this year?

6:48: Thoughts on Kelly McCrimmon saying he thinks the Edmonton Oilers leaked the news about Vegas not granting Bruce Cassidy permission to interview elsewhere?

8:22: What does Vegas have to gain by not letting Cassidy interview with someone else at this point?

10:33: Who is the most interesting NHL player you heard could be traded this off-season?

15:05: Who are some defensemen the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking at as possible targets?

17:10: What are some moments or memories that stick out from Claude Lemieux's NHL career?

BetMGM Playbook 

20:24: Who is leading the odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy? 

24:10: Your dark horse pick for the Conn Smythe? 

27:30: Who is your pick to win the Conn Smythe Trophy? 

Rapid Fire

30:06: Who do you have going all the way in the IIHF Men's World Championship?

32:05: Should the NHL do more of what the IIHF is doing with the referee cameras?

34:54: Yay or nay: the Columbus Blue Jackets should re-sign captain Boone Jenner

36:29: Who would you rather have on your team: Wyatt Johnston or Dylan Larkin?

37:40: Who would you rather have: Jeremy Swayman or Igor Shesterkin?

39:27: Will next season be a 'last dance' for the Pittsburgh Penguins with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?

megaphone.linkRemembering Claude Lemieux As An NHLer And Agent by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

Shows
1