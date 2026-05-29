The Hockey News Big Show: Remembering Claude Lemieux As An NHLer And Agent

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in\nthis episode:\n\n1:06: What are our expectations from the Carolina Hurricanes going into Game 5?\n\n3:40: Why is the Hurricanes' style of play working in the Eastern Conference\nfinal this year?\n\n6:48: Thoughts on Kelly McCrimmon saying he thinks the Edmonton Oilers leaked\nthe news about Vegas not granting Bruce Cassidy permission to interview\nelsewhere?\n\n8:22: What does Vegas have to gain by not letting Cassidy interview with someone\nelse at this point?\n\n10:33: Who is the most interesting NHL player you heard could be traded this\noff-season?\n\n15:05: Who are some defensemen the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking at as\npossible targets?\n\n17:10: What are some moments or memories that stick out from Claude Lemieux's\nNHL career?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n20:24: Who is leading the odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy? \n\n24:10: Your dark horse pick for the Conn Smythe? \n\n27:30: Who is your pick to win the Conn Smythe Trophy? \n\nRapid Fire\n\n30:06: Who do you have going all the way in the IIHF Men's World Championship?\n\n32:05: Should the NHL do more of what the IIHF is doing with the referee\ncameras?\n\n34:54: Yay or nay: the Columbus Blue Jackets should re-sign captain Boone Jenner\n\n36:29: Who would you rather have on your team: Wyatt Johnston or Dylan Larkin?\n\n37:40: Who would you rather have: Jeremy Swayman or Igor Shesterkin?\n\n39:27: Will next season be a 'last dance' for the Pittsburgh Penguins with\nSidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?\n\nRemembering Claude Lemieux As An NHLer And Agent by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nRemembering Claude Lemieux As An NHLer And Agent by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3405492986]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/Eg2ScB0WNjE]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.