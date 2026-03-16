The Hockey News Big Show: Should The NHL Do More To Protect Its Superstars?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss some big NHL and hockey topics at\nthe beginning of the week.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed:\n\n0:49: The NHL handed Radko Gudas a five-game suspension for a knee-on-knee\ncollision with Auston Matthews. Do you think five games were enough? \n\n3:00: Should the league be doing more to protect its superstars? \n\n5:10: Why do we want to treat all players the same? Should superstars be judged\ndifferently?\n\n9:01: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs trade a goaltender in the summer? Who would\nit be?\n\n10:40: What would you want in return if you were Toronto for a goalie? \n\n13:07: Could the Dallas Stars take over that top spot in the Central Division? \n\n15:17: Are the Dallas Stars as robust a team from top to bottom as Colorado? \n\n16:33: Is there any chance the Ottawa Senators can sneak into a playoff spot?\n\n18:58: Does Seattle have enough in them to keep a hold on their current playoff\nposition?\n\n22:10: The Washington Capitals signed Cole Hutson to his entry-level deal. What\nare your expectations for him for the rest of the season?\n\n25:12: The 2028 World Cup of Hockey will be hosted in Calgary, Edmonton and\nPrague in February. Thoughts on the chosen cities? \n\n29:20: Who is the Vezina Trophy front-runner?\n\n30:45: Who will win the Norris Trophy?\n\n32:28: Who will win the Selke Trophy?\n\n33:45: GM meetings begin today: what change would you make to the NHL?\n\n36:07: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.\n\nShould The NHL Do More To Protect Its Superstars? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nShould The NHL Do More To Protect Its Superstars? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST7947699109]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/yndkA6oNCB4]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.