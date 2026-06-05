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The Hockey News Big Show: Was John Tortorella's Coach's Challenge A Bad Mistake?

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Ryan Kennedy is in Carolina and joins Katie Gaus and Michael Traikos to discuss the Stanley Cup final and other NHL topics. Gary Pearson also joins for a new BetMGM Playbook.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs

Watch the full episode of the Big Show heremoreVideos

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:54: What's been the atmosphere in Carolina's Lenovo Center?

3:35: What did you think the Vegas Golden Knights did well in Game 2?

5:05: What do you think of John Tortorella's unsuccessful coach's challenge that led to a power-play goal against?

8:26: Brett Howden is locked up through 2030 for only $2.5 million, and he leads the NHL in goals this post-season. How impressive has he been?

11:29: What are some keys for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3? What have they learned?

13:52: What should Vegas be thinking ahead of Game 3?

16:30: Where can we see Dylan Larkin landing after he reportedly requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings? 

19:47: Why did Alexander Ovechkin not crack The Hockey News' top 100 NHL players list? 

BetMGM Playbook

22:29: Gary Pearson shares his thoughts on the first two games of the Stanley Cup final. 

24:55: Who will score the most points in the final?

27:39: Who will score the most goals in the final?

29:37: Dark horse pick for either points or goals? 

Rapid Fire 

31:50: How would Matthew Knies have looked with the Montreal Canadiens?

33:04: Is Darnell Nurse's time done with the Edmonton Oilers? 

34:04: Will Anders Lee be back as the New York Islanders' captain next year? 

35:45: Who should crank the siren for Vegas in Game 3? 

36:57: Has your opinion changed on how many games it will take for either team to win the Cup?

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