The Hockey News Big Show: Was John Tortorella's Coach's Challenge A Bad Mistake?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:54: What's been the atmosphere in Carolina's Lenovo Center?\n\n3:35: What did you think the Vegas Golden Knights did well in Game 2?\n\n5:05: What do you think of John Tortorella's unsuccessful coach's challenge that\nled to a power-play goal against?\n\n8:26: Brett Howden is locked up through 2030 for only $2.5 million, and he leads\nthe NHL in goals this post-season. How impressive has he been?\n\n11:29: What are some keys for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3? What have they\nlearned?\n\n13:52: What should Vegas be thinking ahead of Game 3?\n\n16:30: Where can we see Dylan Larkin landing after he reportedly requested a\ntrade from the Detroit Red Wings? \n\n19:47: Why did Alexander Ovechkin not crack The Hockey News' top 100 NHL players\nlist? \n\nBetMGM Playbook\n\n22:29: Gary Pearson shares his thoughts on the first two games of the Stanley\nCup final. \n\n24:55: Who will score the most points in the final?\n\n27:39: Who will score the most goals in the final?\n\n29:37: Dark horse pick for either points or goals? \n\nRapid Fire \n\n31:50: How would Matthew Knies have looked with the Montreal Canadiens?\n\n33:04: Is Darnell Nurse's time done with the Edmonton Oilers? \n\n34:04: Will Anders Lee be back as the New York Islanders' captain next year? \n\n35:45: Who should crank the siren for Vegas in Game 3? \n\n36:57: Has your opinion changed on how many games it will take for either team\nto win the Cup?\n\nWas John Tortorella's Coach's Challenge A Bad Mistake? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWas John Tortorella's Coach's Challenge A Bad Mistake? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3889256640]