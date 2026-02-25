Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Big Show: What Changes Would You Make To The World Cup Of Hockey? cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: What Changes Would You Make To The World Cup Of Hockey?

The Hockey News
1h
Partner
6,783Members·86,419Posts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
The Hockey News
1h
Updated at Feb 25, 2026, 20:36
Partner

Drew Shore, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discuss the return to NHL action, expectations for players returning from the Olympics, the 2028 World Cup of Hockey and more.

The Big Show is here to discuss big NHL and hockey topics as the NHL season resumes.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Drew Shore, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed:

2:40: What do you expect from Olympic players returning to NHL action, especially Team USA players?

5:50: Which game is the most interesting on the first night of NHL hockey?

7:50: Which non-Olympians do you expect to end the season strong?

10:00: What do you expect Nikita Kucherov to do through the end of the season?

12:10: Which teams will benefit from having fewer Olympians?

15:10: Which teams will start to sell through the end of the season?

17:50: How hard is it for GMs to gauge what is best for their team's future?

21:10: Who won the Brett Kulak and Samuel Girard trade between the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins?

24:20: What do the Avalanche do with that cap space?

30:00: Thoughts on the Jack Adams Award race?

35:30: What changes would you make to the next World Cup of Hockey?

41:15: Who will score the most goals after the Olympics?42:05: Who is the biggest name who gets dealt by the NHL trade deadline?

43:30: Have the Olympics changed your MVP or Stanley Cup prediction?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

Shows