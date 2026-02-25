The Hockey News Big Show: What Changes Would You Make To The World Cup Of Hockey?

The Big Show is here to discuss big NHL and hockey topics as the NHL season\nresumes.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Drew Shore, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed:\n\n2:40: What do you expect from Olympic players returning to NHL action,\nespecially Team USA players?\n\n5:50: Which game is the most interesting on the first night of NHL hockey?\n\n7:50: Which non-Olympians do you expect to end the season strong?\n\n10:00: What do you expect Nikita Kucherov to do through the end of the season?\n\n12:10: Which teams will benefit from having fewer Olympians?\n\n15:10: Which teams will start to sell through the end of the season?\n\n17:50: How hard is it for GMs to gauge what is best for their team's future?\n\n21:10: Who won the Brett Kulak and Samuel Girard trade between the Colorado\nAvalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins?\n\n24:20: What do the Avalanche do with that cap space?\n\n30:00: Thoughts on the Jack Adams Award race?\n\n35:30: What changes would you make to the next World Cup of Hockey?\n\n41:15: Who will score the most goals after the Olympics?42:05: Who is the\nbiggest name who gets dealt by the NHL trade deadline?\n\n43:30: Have the Olympics changed your MVP or Stanley Cup prediction?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/XUfEnInoozc]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.