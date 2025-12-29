    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News Big Show: What Have We Seen So Far From Canada At The 2026 World Juniors?

    Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discuss first impressions of this year's world juniors, some news around the NHL and more.

    The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss big topics about the world juniors, NHL and hockey overall.

    Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Andrew McInnis discussed:

    0:58: What have we seen so far out of Team Canada at the world juniors? 

    6:18: Canadian captain Porter Martone apologized for unsportsmanlike behavior against Czechia. How important should it be for these players to show class and let their play do the talking?

    10:12: Are Porter Martone's actions viewed differently because he's the captain? 

    11:23: What other teams or players have caught your eye so far at the world juniors?

    13:48: The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers combined for 136 penalty minutes on Saturday, second-most in the NHL this season. Has this become one of the best rivalries?

    17:49: Does Tampa or Florida benefit from this rough style of hockey more? 

    20:45: New York Islanders forward Mat Barzal laid a big slash on Columbus Blue Jackets Mason Marchment after Marchment tried to take out Matthew Schaefer. Thoughts on this play? 

    24:48: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark took a leave of absence for personal reasons. What do they need to do to have success in Ullmark's absence?

    27:50: Olympics roster reveals are underway. Which country's roster are you least certain about before their reveal?

    32:20: What percentage would you give it that Anthony Cirelli makes Team Canada?

    33:33: What are you looking forward to more this week: Olympic roster reveals or the Winter Classic?

    34:31: Yay or Nay: Tampa Bay signs J.J. Moser to an eight-year extension worth $54 million? 

    36:06: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

    37:45: What was your best Christmas surprise this year?

