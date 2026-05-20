The Hockey News Big Show: What Is The Impact Of Cale Makar Missing Game 1?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nHere's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed\nin this episode:\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\n1:05: What is the impact of Cale Makar being ruled out of Game 1?\n\n3:20: How does Makar's absence in Game 1 affect the narrative of Colorado being\na big favorite?\n\n4:50: What does Vegas have to do to be competitive in this series?\n\n6:15: Who is the most important player in the Western Conference final?\n\n10:00: Are you buying into the rest-versus-rust theory in the Eastern Conference\nfinal?\n\n14:00: Which players are the biggest X-factors in the Eastern Conference final?\n\n18:40: Who will the Vancouver Canucks look to hire after firing Adam Foote, and\nwhat's his future in the league look like?\n\nCoach Matchmaking\n\n23:35: Where is the best fit for Craig Berube?\n\n25:20: Best landing spot for Kris Knoblauch\n\n27:20: Will Bruce Cassidy coach for a team next season?\n\n28:20: Will David Carle make the leap to the NHL?\n\nWho Is Better Right Now? Featuring THN's Top 100 Players List\n\n30:30: Lane Hutson (No. 26) or Martin Necas (No. 31)\n\n31:30: Mitch Marner (No. 39) or Sebastian Aho (No. 40)\n\n32:45: Pavel Dorofeyev (No. 91) or Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 94)\n\nRapid Fire\n\n35:30: Memorial Cup prediction and players to watch?\n\n37:20: Which player in the conference finals has the most pressure on them?\n\n38:25: Yay or nay: Rod Brind'Amour is coaching for his job this series\n\n40:00: Should coaches be allowed to skip media after games?\n\n42:30: Which of the four cities in the conference finals has the best food?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/p5GtAtI0JU4]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.