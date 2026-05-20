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The Hockey News Big Show: What Is The Impact Of Cale Makar Missing Game 1?

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The Hockey News
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Updated at May 20, 2026, 19:47
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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the conference final matchups, the Canucks firing their coach, playing coach matchmaker and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

1:05: What is the impact of Cale Makar being ruled out of Game 1?

3:20: How does Makar's absence in Game 1 affect the narrative of Colorado being a big favorite?

4:50: What does Vegas have to do to be competitive in this series?

6:15: Who is the most important player in the Western Conference final?

10:00: Are you buying into the rest-versus-rust theory in the Eastern Conference final?

14:00: Which players are the biggest X-factors in the Eastern Conference final?

18:40: Who will the Vancouver Canucks look to hire after firing Adam Foote, and what's his future in the league look like?

Coach Matchmaking

23:35: Where is the best fit for Craig Berube?

25:20: Best landing spot for Kris Knoblauch

27:20: Will Bruce Cassidy coach for a team next season?

28:20: Will David Carle make the leap to the NHL?

Who Is Better Right Now? Featuring THN's Top 100 Players List

30:30: Lane Hutson (No. 26) or Martin Necas (No. 31)

31:30: Mitch Marner (No. 39) or Sebastian Aho (No. 40)

32:45: Pavel Dorofeyev (No. 91) or Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 94)

Rapid Fire

35:30: Memorial Cup prediction and players to watch?

37:20: Which player in the conference finals has the most pressure on them?

38:25: Yay or nay: Rod Brind'Amour is coaching for his job this series

40:00: Should coaches be allowed to skip media after games?

42:30: Which of the four cities in the conference finals has the best food?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.

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