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The Hockey News Big Show: What's Next For The Maple Leafs And Red Wings?

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Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos, Michael Augello and Gary Pearson discuss the Red Wings' and Maple Leafs' struggles, a potential Oilers and Golden Knights playoff series, a new BetMGM Playbook and more.

Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode of The Hockey News Big Show.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos, Michael Augello and Gary Pearson discussed:

1:03: What will it mean for the Yzerplan if Detroit misses the playoffs again?

4:03: Does Detroit need a GM that's a little more trigger-happy?

5:30: What needs to change for Detroit next season?

7:08: What would you do with the Leafs if you were the president and CEO of MLSE, Keith Pelley?

13:03: Is this what we can expect from the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs?

16:44: Which team and player has been the biggest pleasant surprise?

20:25: Which team and player have been the most surprising disappointments?

23:34: The NCAA men's hockey tournament has begun. Is the national champion in the top four seeds? Who is your pick?

BetMGM Playbook 

26:56: Is third place in the Atlantic Division the ideal place for the Montreal Canadiens?

29:00: Will the projected 95.5 points for the Ottawa Senators be enough to sneak them into a playoff spot?

32:07: What are you seeing out of the Toronto Maple Leafs? Why are they winning games now?

Rapid Fire

34:38: Lane Huston has 70 points. The Canadiens' franchise record for a defenseman is 85 points, belonging to Larry Robinson. Can he reach or beat that record?

35:27: The New York Rangers have been eliminated from playoff contention. What is the most pressing issue for them to address this summer?

36:42: Which fan base should be more concerned about their team next season: the Canucks or the Rangers?

37:59: Early this week and last week, we saw Anton Frondell and Cole Huston make their NHL debuts. Who do we think will make a bigger impact as an NHL player?

megaphone.linkWhat's Next For The Maple Leafs And Red Wings? by The Big Show

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