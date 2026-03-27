The Hockey News Big Show: What's Next For The Maple Leafs And Red Wings?

Tune in for a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics with the latest episode\nof The Hockey News Big Show.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos, Michael Augello and Gary Pearson\ndiscussed:\n\n1:03: What will it mean for the Yzerplan if Detroit misses the playoffs again?\n\n4:03: Does Detroit need a GM that's a little more trigger-happy?\n\n5:30: What needs to change for Detroit next season?\n\n7:08: What would you do with the Leafs if you were the president and CEO of\nMLSE, Keith Pelley?\n\n13:03: Is this what we can expect from the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton\nOilers in the first round of the playoffs?\n\n16:44: Which team and player has been the biggest pleasant surprise?\n\n20:25: Which team and player have been the most surprising disappointments?\n\n23:34: The NCAA men's hockey tournament has begun. Is the national champion in\nthe top four seeds? Who is your pick?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n26:56: Is third place in the Atlantic Division the ideal place for the Montreal\nCanadiens?\n\n29:00: Will the projected 95.5 points for the Ottawa Senators be enough to sneak\nthem into a playoff spot?\n\n32:07: What are you seeing out of the Toronto Maple Leafs? Why are they winning\ngames now?\n\nRapid Fire\n\n34:38: Lane Huston has 70 points. The Canadiens' franchise record for a\ndefenseman is 85 points, belonging to Larry Robinson. Can he reach or beat that\nrecord?\n\n35:27: The New York Rangers have been eliminated from playoff contention. What\nis the most pressing issue for them to address this summer?\n\n36:42: Which fan base should be more concerned about their team next season: the\nCanucks or the Rangers?\n\n37:59: Early this week and last week, we saw Anton Frondell and Cole Huston make\ntheir NHL debuts. Who do we think will make a bigger impact as an NHL player?\n\nWhat's Next For The Maple Leafs And Red Wings? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhat's Next For The Maple Leafs And Red Wings? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST5701300809]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/0HKBlnbdNlY]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.