The Hockey News Big Show: What's The Maple Leafs' Purpose For The Trade Deadline?

Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Islanders' trades, the Sabres' latest winning streak, the Leafs' trade deadline plans and much more.
The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.
Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Drew Shore discussed:
0:50: The New Jersey Devils traded forward Ondrej Palat, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Islanders for forward Maxim Tsyplakov. Is this a signal that the Islanders are headed for the playoffs?
3:30: Can Palat inject some maturity into the Islanders' dressing room?
4:34: The New York Rangers traded Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders for a 2026 third-round pick. What will Soucy bring to the Islanders?
5:48: How does Carson Soucy fit into the Islanders' defense?
7:30: The Colorado Avalanche locked up defenseman Sam Malinski to a four-year contract extension that keeps him with the club through the 2029-30 season at $4.75 million annually. Tell us about Malinski and why this is a good deal for the Avs?
9:20: How long could this Avs team compete for a Stanley Cup?
10:50: Buffalo's on a four-game win streak. Are we confident they hold onto their playoff spot?
12:15: Could the Sabres be a hard out in the playoffs?
14:53: The Toronto Maple Leafs are eight points out of a playoff spot. Is it time to call it? What's Toronto's purpose for the deadline?
17:12: Should GM Brad Treliving stand pat or sell? Does Treliving get another crack at it next year?
22:53: Thatcher Demko is done for the season. His three-year contract extension with an $8.5-million cap hit kicks in next season. How do teammates support a player who gets injured often?
24:09: Is Demko injury-plagued? Should he be a Canuck when that contract begins?
26:33: Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings has tied Dallas' Mike Modano as the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history. Is he the greatest American-born player?
29:11: Yesterday, Darryl Sittler was honored for the 50th anniversary of his historic feat of 10 points in an NHL game. Will this record ever be broken? If it could, who would be the player to do it?
32:43: Which play-by-play commentator do you think deserves the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame?
34:00: Drew tweeted that Brock Nelson should be in Team USA's top 12 to start the Olympics. What do you like most about his game?