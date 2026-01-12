Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: What Should The New York Rangers Do At This Point?

3h
Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Augello discuss the Rangers' blowout loss, the Devils' Dougie Hamilton situation, Philip Broberg's extension and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Augello discussed:

0:50: With Johnathan Kovacevic returning to the New Jersey Devils' lineup, Dougie Hamilton is a healthy scratch. Is he on his way out?

3:11: What are the pros and cons of acquiring Dougie Hamilton? 

5:34: Dubnyk was asked how players feel about teams asking them to waive their no-trade clause. 

8:08: Philip Broberg signed a six-year contract worth $8 million annually with the St Louis Blues. Thoughts on this extension and what he can be long-term? 

10:04: Your thoughts on what we've seen from Broberg so far? 

11:59: Nashville is just two points out of the second wild-card spot in the West. Is it time to believe in the Predators?

15:52: What do you do if you're the New York Rangers? Should they retool? 

18:27: Are the Rangers just not built properly? 

20:35: James Reimer signed a one-year contract with the Senators. Thoughts on the signing? 

21:44: Thoughts on the draft being in Buffalo this year? 

23:28: The test event is complete for the new Olympic rink. How do you feel now about the quality?

25:40: What would players be willing to put up with just to play at the Olympics? 

29:08: Alex Ovechkin surpassed Ron Francis for the second-most 20-goal seasons in NHL history and moved within one of Gordie Howe's league record. Where is he among the best players of all-time?

31:39: Who are the top Norris Trophy contenders?

33:55: How important is having a veteran goalie mentoring a younger one?

36:10: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.

