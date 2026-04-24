The Hockey News Big Show: What To Expect As The Canadiens-Lightning Series Arrives In Montreal

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines from the\nfirst week of the Stanley Cup playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Gary Pearson\ndiscussed:\n\n1:09: The Buffalo Sabres got the win in Game 3, but is the power play a concern\nfor them moving forward? \n\n4:10: What has been your breakdown of the Boston Bruins through the first three\ngames?\n\n6:57: What's the feeling for the Ottawa Senators after Game 3, and where do they\nstand?\n\n11:27: What do the Los Angeles Kings have to do to avoid being swept? \n\n15:09: What's the expectation for Game 3 of Tampa Bay Lightning versus the\nMontreal Canadiens?\n\n18:44: How will the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks\nprogress?\n\n22:28: What is going on with the Pittsburgh Penguins' inability to generate\nmeaningful offense?\n\nBetMGM Playbook \n\n27:04: Tell us about how the odds are so far for the Conn Smythe Trophy?\n\n28:30: Who's one player not from the odds above that could be a dark horse pick?\n\n31:15: From the odds listed, which player do you think will win it? \n\nRapid Fire \n\n34:00: Out of potential GM candidates, which one would be the best fit for the\nMaple Leafs?\n\n36:56: Over/Under: $12-million cap hit on Jason Robertson's next contract?\n\n39:15: How many "better players" do the Red Wings need to be a contending team?\n\n40:39: Both Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have had embellishment calls\nagainst them in these playoffs. Whose embellishment was worse?\n\nWhat To Expect As The Canadiens-Lightning Series Arrives In Montreal by The Big\nShow\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhat To Expect As The Canadiens-Lightning Series Arrives In Montreal by The Big\nShow [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4353940801]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/7UQ9puCJ25g]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.