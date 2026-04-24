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The Hockey News Big Show: What To Expect As The Canadiens-Lightning Series Arrives In Montreal

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Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Gary Pearson discuss Conn Smythe front-runners, six different playoff series and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines from the first week of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Gary Pearson discussed:

1:09: The Buffalo Sabres got the win in Game 3, but is the power play a concern for them moving forward? 

4:10: What has been your breakdown of the Boston Bruins through the first three games?

6:57: What's the feeling for the Ottawa Senators after Game 3, and where do they stand?

11:27: What do the Los Angeles Kings have to do to avoid being swept? 

15:09: What's the expectation for Game 3 of Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Montreal Canadiens?

18:44: How will the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks progress?

22:28: What is going on with the Pittsburgh Penguins' inability to generate meaningful offense?

BetMGM Playbook 

27:04: Tell us about how the odds are so far for the Conn Smythe Trophy?

28:30: Who's one player not from the odds above that could be a dark horse pick?

31:15: From the odds listed, which player do you think will win it? 

Rapid Fire  

34:00: Out of potential GM candidates, which one would be the best fit for the Maple Leafs?

36:56: Over/Under: $12-million cap hit on Jason Robertson's next contract?

39:15: How many "better players" do the Red Wings need to be a contending team?

40:39: Both Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have had embellishment calls against them in these playoffs. Whose embellishment was worse?

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