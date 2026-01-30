The Hockey News Big Show: What Trades Could The Hurricanes And Stars Make?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and\nbeyond.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n0:34: The San Jose Sharks are apparently interested in Artemi Panarin. How do we\nfeel about a Celebrini-Panarin combo? \n\n2:18: Would getting Panarin make the Sharks a genuine threat? \n\n4:19: Is San Jose a market that Panarin would waive his no-move clause for? \n\n5:35: There have been rumors that the Dallas Stars are interested in Calgary's\nNazem Kadri and Blake Coleman. Would either or both of these players fit into\nthe Dallas lineup? \n\n8:22: Who is the next best defenseman available in the trade market?\n\n9:10: The Carolina Hurricanes continue their pursuit to land a big fish. Is this\nthe year they finally get a big trade target and keep them? \n\n13:50: The Washington Capitals are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and find\nthemselves eight points out of a playoff spot. Do they have enough time to turn\nit around?\n\n17:23: Ryan's latest NHL draft rankings come out Friday on TheHockeyNews.com\n[http://thehockeynews.com]. Who's your top three?\n\nBetMGM Playbook\n\n23:00: Is Macklin Celebrini himself enough to lead the Sharks to a Stanley Cup? \n\n25:01: What can Buffalo do to give itself a shot at the Cup? \n\n27:12: Out of these teams, who would you put your money on to win the Cup? \n\nRapid Fire\n\n31:49: Tampa Bay's outdoor game layout is a pirate map. Is this the best design\never?\n\n34:31: Should Marc-Andre Fleury come out of retirement? A lot of teams need\ngoaltending.\n\n36:13: Seattle is giving folks free hats after Jared McCann's hat-trick goal was\ncalled back the other night. Is there anything worse than tossing your hat only\nto have it called back?\n\n38:36: What's more important at the Olympics, where the ice is a little smaller\nthan NHL size: a skilled, speedy scorer or a physical checking forward?\n\n39:49: What quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?\n\nWhat Trades Could The Hurricanes And Stars Make? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhat Trades Could The Hurricanes And Stars Make? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8170128251]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/nl7lnY_HshM]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.