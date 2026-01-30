Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: What Trades Could The Hurricanes And Stars Make? cover image

The Hockey News Big Show: What Trades Could The Hurricanes And Stars Make?

7h
Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Sharks, Panarin, Stars, Hurricanes, Capitals, the NHL draft and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:34: The San Jose Sharks are apparently interested in Artemi Panarin. How do we feel about a Celebrini-Panarin combo? 

2:18: Would getting Panarin make the Sharks a genuine threat? 

4:19: Is San Jose a market that Panarin would waive his no-move clause for? 

5:35: There have been rumors that the Dallas Stars are interested in Calgary's Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman. Would either or both of these players fit into the Dallas lineup? 

8:22: Who is the next best defenseman available in the trade market?

9:10: The Carolina Hurricanes continue their pursuit to land a big fish. Is this the year they finally get a big trade target and keep them? 

13:50: The Washington Capitals are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and find themselves eight points out of a playoff spot. Do they have enough time to turn it around?

17:23: Ryan's latest NHL draft rankings come out Friday on TheHockeyNews.com. Who's your top three?

BetMGM Playbook

23:00: Is Macklin Celebrini himself enough to lead the Sharks to a Stanley Cup? 

25:01: What can Buffalo do to give itself a shot at the Cup? 

27:12: Out of these teams, who would you put your money on to win the Cup? 

Rapid Fire

31:49: Tampa Bay's outdoor game layout is a pirate map. Is this the best design ever?

34:31: Should Marc-Andre Fleury come out of retirement? A lot of teams need goaltending.

36:13: Seattle is giving folks free hats after Jared McCann's hat-trick goal was called back the other night. Is there anything worse than tossing your hat only to have it called back?

38:36: What's more important at the Olympics, where the ice is a little smaller than NHL size: a skilled, speedy scorer or a physical checking forward?

39:49: What quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?

