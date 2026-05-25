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The Hockey News Big Show: What's Going On With The Golden Knights And Avalanche?

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Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discuss the Golden Knights' 3-0 series lead over Colorado, Game 3 between Carolina and Montreal, the 2026 NHL draft and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed in this episode:

0:35: How did the Vegas Golden Knights execute a comeback win to take a 3-0 series lead? 

1:59: What do you like about the Golden Knights right now? 

3:36: Do you have confidence that the Colorado Avalanche will battle back or at least make this a series? 

7:23: What are you seeing from Colorado? Are they too deflated? 

11:20: Expectations for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens 

14:48: Do the Hurricanes' best players need to do more? 

17:45: What would it take for the San Jose Sharks or Chicago Blackhawks to trade their first-round pick?

21:57: Is this year's draft similar to the 2016 draft with the debate between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine?

26:03: The Toronto Marlies are moving on to the AHL's Eastern Conference final. What have been the keys to getting them there?

30:07: Should the Los Angeles Kings extend Scott Laughton or let him go to free agency?

31:40: Which Round 2 losing team has the most concerning 2026-27 outlook?

34:16: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Scott Sabourin on a one-year, two-way contract. Will the Lightning lead the league in penalty minutes again next season?

36:32: Yay or nay: Mark Scheifele deserves to be on Canada's World Cup of Hockey team

38:08: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold.

megaphone.linkWhat's Going On With The Golden Knights And Avalanche? by The Big Show

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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