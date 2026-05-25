The Hockey News Big Show: What's Going On With The Golden Knights And Avalanche?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Michael Augello discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:35: How did the Vegas Golden Knights execute a comeback win to take a 3-0\nseries lead? \n\n1:59: What do you like about the Golden Knights right now? \n\n3:36: Do you have confidence that the Colorado Avalanche will battle back or at\nleast make this a series? \n\n7:23: What are you seeing from Colorado? Are they too deflated? \n\n11:20: Expectations for Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal\nCanadiens \n\n14:48: Do the Hurricanes' best players need to do more? \n\n17:45: What would it take for the San Jose Sharks or Chicago Blackhawks to trade\ntheir first-round pick?\n\n21:57: Is this year's draft similar to the 2016 draft with the debate between\nAuston Matthews and Patrik Laine?\n\n26:03: The Toronto Marlies are moving on to the AHL's Eastern Conference final.\nWhat have been the keys to getting them there?\n\n30:07: Should the Los Angeles Kings extend Scott Laughton or let him go to free\nagency?\n\n31:40: Which Round 2 losing team has the most concerning 2026-27 outlook?\n\n34:16: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Scott Sabourin on a one-year,\ntwo-way contract. Will the Lightning lead the league in penalty minutes again\nnext season?\n\n36:32: Yay or nay: Mark Scheifele deserves to be on Canada's World Cup of Hockey\nteam\n\n38:08: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold.\n\nWhat's Going On With The Golden Knights And Avalanche? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWhat's Going On With The Golden Knights And Avalanche? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8258223371]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/gDBwwtWdyrU]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.