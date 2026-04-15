The Hockey News Big Show: What's The Toughest Series In The East?

Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss expectations for the East, the Bruins, Rick Bowness' comments on the Blue Jackets and much more.
Welcome to a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics on The Hockey News Big Show.
Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
0:40: Drew Shore gives his victory speech for his alma mater winning the NCAA Frozen Four, and they discuss Denver coach David Carle's future.
6:00: Which Eastern Conference series are you most looking forward to watching?
8:35: What's the toughest series of the bunch?
12:30: How concerned are you for Brady Tkachuk's health?
16:00: Expectations for the Boston Bruins after the turnaround they made from last season
19:20: Has Alex Ovechkin played his final NHL game?
24:00: Should the Columbus Blue Jackets bring back coach Rick Bowness? If they do, which players get moved?
30:00: Which team would have surprised you the most if you had heard at the start of the year that they would be in the playoffs?
31:40: Which player making their playoff debut are you buying stock in?
33:30: Which coach is under the most pressure going into the playoffs?
35:20: Which player is under the most pressure going into the playoffs?
37:40: Which Canadian team that missed the playoffs is most likely to return next year?