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The Hockey News Big Show: What's The Toughest Series In The East?

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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss expectations for the East, the Bruins, Rick Bowness' comments on the Blue Jackets and much more. Welcome to a new episode of big NHL and hockey topics on The Hockey News Big Show.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

0:40: Drew Shore gives his victory speech for his alma mater winning the NCAA Frozen Four, and they discuss Denver coach David Carle's future.

6:00: Which Eastern Conference series are you most looking forward to watching?

8:35: What's the toughest series of the bunch?

12:30: How concerned are you for Brady Tkachuk's health?

16:00: Expectations for the Boston Bruins after the turnaround they made from last season

19:20: Has Alex Ovechkin played his final NHL game?

24:00: Should the Columbus Blue Jackets bring back coach Rick Bowness? If they do, which players get moved?

30:00: Which team would have surprised you the most if you had heard at the start of the year that they would be in the playoffs?

31:40: Which player making their playoff debut are you buying stock in?

33:30: Which coach is under the most pressure going into the playoffs?

35:20: Which player is under the most pressure going into the playoffs?

37:40: Which Canadian team that missed the playoffs is most likely to return next year?

Listen to the full episode on Spotify 

Watch the full episode on YouTube

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