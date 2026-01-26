Logo
The Hockey News Big Show: Where Should Evan Bouchard Rank Among Canada's Injury Replacements?

Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Senators' blowout win, expectations for Brock Nelson at the Olympics, Evan Bouchard's surge, William Nylander's middle finger and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:55: Was the Ottawa Senators' 7-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights a sign of a bounce back or just a good night?

5:20: What are your expectations for Brock Nelson at the Olympics after he recorded a hat trick on Sunday?

8:30: Are the Colorado Avalanche still viewed as a juggernaut?

13:30: Is there any meaning behind William Nylander flipping off the cameras?

15:50: How far down the list is Evan Bouchard for Team Canada's injury replacements?

20:10: What do you make of the Anaheim Ducks' rollercoaster season?

24:10: Do you have faith in the Buffalo Sabres yet?

28:50: Who's the best player who did not make an Olympic roster?

32:00: What's your goal of the year front-runner so far this year?

34:00: Our weekly look at a hot or cold NHL player from the past seven days.

