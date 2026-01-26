The Hockey News Big Show: Where Should Evan Bouchard Rank Among Canada's Injury Replacements?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and\nbeyond.\n\nHere's what Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n0:55: Was the Ottawa Senators' 7-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights a sign of a\nbounce back or just a good night?\n\n5:20: What are your expectations for Brock Nelson at the Olympics after he\nrecorded a hat trick on Sunday?\n\n8:30: Are the Colorado Avalanche still viewed as a juggernaut?\n\n13:30: Is there any meaning behind William Nylander flipping off the cameras?\n\n15:50: How far down the list is Evan Bouchard for Team Canada's injury\nreplacements?\n\n20:10: What do you make of the Anaheim Ducks' rollercoaster season?\n\n24:10: Do you have faith in the Buffalo Sabres yet?\n\n28:50: Who's the best player who did not make an Olympic roster?\n\n32:00: What's your goal of the year front-runner so far this year?\n\n34:00: Our weekly look at a hot or cold NHL player from the past seven days.\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/uCKOz22LxYA]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.