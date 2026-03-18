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The Hockey News Big Show: Who Are The Darkest Horses In The NHL Playoff Race?

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Former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Caufield's 40th goal, the Department of Player Safety, the Leon Draisaitl injury and more.

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

1:30: What does the Leon Draisaitl injury do to the Oilers in terms of standings?

8:00: What potential changes do you see coming to the Department of Player Safety, if any?

13:30: How concerned are you about the Colorado Avalanche?

17:50: Is Cole Caufield one of the all-time best Montreal Canadiens scorers?

22:30: Who would you rank as the Hart Trophy favorites, and where is Nikita Kucherov?

29:00: Who is the best choice for the next head of NHL player safety?

32:10: Who is the team furthest from a playoff spot you still think can get in?

34:20: Yay or nay the St Pats jersey?

35:50: Is Jack Hughes entitled to the puck from the golden goal?

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