The Hockey News Big Show: Who Are The Darkest Horses In The NHL Playoff Race?

Here's what former NHLer Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:\n\n1:30: What does the Leon Draisaitl injury do to the Oilers in terms of\nstandings?\n\n8:00: What potential changes do you see coming to the Department of Player\nSafety, if any?\n\n13:30: How concerned are you about the Colorado Avalanche?\n\n17:50: Is Cole Caufield one of the all-time best Montreal Canadiens scorers?\n\n22:30: Who would you rank as the Hart Trophy favorites, and where is Nikita\nKucherov?\n\n29:00: Who is the best choice for the next head of NHL player safety?\n\n32:10: Who is the team furthest from a playoff spot you still think can get in?\n\n34:20: Yay or nay the St Pats jersey?\n\n35:50: Is Jack Hughes entitled to the puck from the golden goal?\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/ZVbWb-EqmAU]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.