The Hockey News Big Show: Who Is The Stanley Cup Favorite Through Four Games?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n1:10: Thoughts on starting Brandon Bussi and making Frederik Andersen a healthy\nscratch?\n\n3:05: Has Jordan Staal been the best Carolina Hurricane so far?\n\n4:30: What do you make of Jack Eichel's struggles?\n\n6:30: Who do you think is the Stanley Cup favorite after the first four games?\n\n9:20: Thoughts on the Oilers decision to pursue Mike Babcock?\n\n14:45: Favorite memory of Gabriel Landeskog?\n\n18:20: Should Dylan Larkin expand his list of teams he'd want to be traded too\nand what's the best fit of the three?\n\n22:00: How shocked are you that Larkin wants out of Detroit?\n\n25:20: Is the Blues' price too high for Robert Thomas?\n\n29:00: Biggest surprise through the first four games of the final?\n\n31:10: Do you think we will see Adin Hill at some point in this series?\n\n35:00: Will Cale Makar become the highest-paid NHL player on his next contract?\n\n36:00: Best and worst food Ryan has eaten during the cup final?\n\n37:30: In honor of sewerball, who is winning the World Cup?\n\nWho Is The Stanley Cup Favorite Through Four Games? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWho Is The Stanley Cup Favorite Through Four Games? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST6735220474]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on youtube [https://youtu.be/T88zrweDiGA]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.