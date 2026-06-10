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The Hockey News Big Show: Who Is The Stanley Cup Favorite Through Four Games?

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The Hockey News
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Updated at Jun 10, 2026, 18:11
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Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the top storylines during the Stanley Cup final, the Oilers' decision to pursue Mike Babcock, Robert Thomas trade rumors and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show heremoreVideos

Here's what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:10: Thoughts on starting Brandon Bussi and making Frederik Andersen a healthy scratch?

3:05: Has Jordan Staal been the best Carolina Hurricane so far?

4:30: What do you make of Jack Eichel's struggles?

6:30: Who do you think is the Stanley Cup favorite after the first four games?

9:20: Thoughts on the Oilers decision to pursue Mike Babcock?

14:45: Favorite memory of Gabriel Landeskog?

18:20: Should Dylan Larkin expand his list of teams he'd want to be traded too and what's the best fit of the three?

22:00: How shocked are you that Larkin wants out of Detroit?

25:20: Is the Blues' price too high for Robert Thomas?

29:00: Biggest surprise through the first four games of the final?

31:10: Do you think we will see Adin Hill at some point in this series?

35:00: Will Cale Makar become the highest-paid NHL player on his next contract?

36:00: Best and worst food Ryan has eaten during the cup final?

37:30: In honor of sewerball, who is winning the World Cup?

megaphone.linkWho Is The Stanley Cup Favorite Through Four Games? by The Big Show

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