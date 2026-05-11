The Hockey News Big Show: Who Must Step Up For The Buffalo Sabres?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the\nNHL playoffs.\n\nWatch the full episode of the Big Show here\n\nHere's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos\ndiscussed in this episode:\n\n1:15: How have the Montreal Canadiens' defense and goaltending given them an\nedge in this series?\n\n4:00: Have the Canadiens' big guns started to get going?\n\n5:52: Who needs to step up for the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4? \n\n7:55: Who should start in the net for the Sabres?\n\n10:55: Will we ever see a goalie tandem rotate starts in the playoffs?\n\n12:30: Does the Anaheim Ducks' power play change the series?\n\n15:00: Can we officially say Mitch Marner is a playoff performer? How different\nhas he looked in Vegas?\n\n20:14: Where did the Minnesota Wild go right in their Game 3 win? What did they\nchange?\n\n21:52: Has Jesper Wallstedt proven he can be The Guy for Minnesota in this\nseries?\n\n24:14: Are you confident in Scott Wedgewood? Will the Colorado Avalanche go to\nMackenzie Blackwood?\n\n26:37: What do you think of the Carolina Hurricanes' attack so far?\n\n28:43: As a goaltender, what's the optimal amount of time for rest?\n\n31:30: What do the Philadelphia Flyers need to do to take the next step next\nseason?\n\n33:14: On a scale of 1-to-Ridly Greig, how bad was Josh Norris' sucker punch in\nGame 3?\n\n35:00: Do you think these playoffs have shown a change in how to win?\n\n37:25: Macklin Celebrini named captain of Team Canada at Worlds: Do we like it?\n\n39:08: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold.\n\nWho Must Step Up For The Buffalo Sabres? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/3bc8274e-af01-11ed-a8b0-431ab6b8c083/image/4922b9b8da32897267667963e64e6c75.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nWho Must Step Up For The Buffalo Sabres? by The Big Show\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST9155911307]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/HMaVc3PCL1o]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Big Show [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on your\npreferred platform.