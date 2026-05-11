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The Hockey News Big Show: Who Must Step Up For The Buffalo Sabres?

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Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss the Canadiens' defense and goaltending, who the Sabres and Avalanche should start in net, the Hurricanes' sweep and more.

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss a bunch of big storylines during the NHL playoffs.

Watch the full episode of the Big Show here

Here's what former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

1:15: How have the Montreal Canadiens' defense and goaltending given them an edge in this series?

4:00: Have the Canadiens' big guns started to get going?

5:52: Who needs to step up for the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4? 

7:55: Who should start in the net for the Sabres?

10:55: Will we ever see a goalie tandem rotate starts in the playoffs?

12:30: Does the Anaheim Ducks' power play change the series?

15:00: Can we officially say Mitch Marner is a playoff performer? How different has he looked in Vegas?

20:14: Where did the Minnesota Wild go right in their Game 3 win? What did they change?

21:52: Has Jesper Wallstedt proven he can be The Guy for Minnesota in this series?

24:14: Are you confident in Scott Wedgewood? Will the Colorado Avalanche go to Mackenzie Blackwood?

26:37: What do you think of the Carolina Hurricanes' attack so far?

28:43: As a goaltender, what's the optimal amount of time for rest?

31:30: What do the Philadelphia Flyers need to do to take the next step next season?

33:14: On a scale of 1-to-Ridly Greig, how bad was Josh Norris' sucker punch in Game 3?

35:00: Do you think these playoffs have shown a change in how to win?

37:25: Macklin Celebrini named captain of Team Canada at Worlds: Do we like it?

39:08: From this weekend, name a player who was hot or cold.

megaphone.linkWho Must Step Up For The Buffalo Sabres? by The Big Show

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