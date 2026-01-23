The Hockey News Big Show: Who Will Be Most Motivated In Mitch Marner's Return To Toronto?

Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Marner's game in Toronto, the Senators' struggles, the Kings' path forward, a new BetMGM Playbook and more.
The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some big topics in the NHL and beyond.
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
Here's what Michael Traikos, Ryan Kennedy and Katie Gaus discussed:
1:05: Mitch Marner makes his long-awaited return to Toronto as the Leafs face the Golden Knights tonight. Expectations for his "welcome" back. How will the team and Mitch Marner handle it?
4:00: Who is more motivated going into this game: Marner or the Leafs?
6:50: Are we at the point where we believe the Senators are going to miss the playoffs?
8:37: How devastating is the loss of David Perron for the Senators?
10:20: Is there confidence that they can pull it together and get into a playoff position?
12:15: Is it the right decision for the Los Angeles Kings to go for it and sell assets to make it into the playoffs?
14:00: Jonas Brodin underwent surgery for a lingering lower-body injury that will prevent him from playing for Sweden in the Olympics. With injuries piling up for Team Sweden, have they knocked themselves out of possible medal contention?
16:00: Are people underestimating teams that have familiarity with each other?
19:00: There seems to be a rise in hockey-themed shows lately. Has hockey captured Hollywood, and what will it do for the game?
BetMGM Playbook
22:59: What is the most important aspect for each team making it into the playoffs?
24:30: What are your thoughts on the Penguins' odds to make the playoffs?
25:55: How are injuries affecting Toronto's playoff odds?
28:30: Does division matter when looking at the odds of each team?
30:13: Which team are you betting money on to make it into the playoffs?
Rapid Fire
31:53: There are two teams that have yet to win three consecutive games so far this season. Can you name them?
33:24: Which sports create the best movies?
36:04: Auston Matthews has scored 11 goals in his past 13 games. How many goals will he score by the end of this season?
36:54: Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi played his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night. How would you evaluate his career so far?
39:20: What quote made you think, "say whaaaat?" this week?