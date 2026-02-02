The Hockey News Big Show: Women's Olympic Preview, Plus Trotz, Oilers And More

Devan Dubnyk joins the show to discuss the Oilers' goaltending, Barry Trotz announcement and more, while Chris Sinclair joins to preview some exciting women's Olympic hockey action.
The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss some big NHL topics and preview the women's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics, which begins this week.
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
The Hockey News' women's hockey contributor Chris Sinclair joins Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos to preview the women's tournament, while former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk shares his insight on the latest storylines.
Here's what they all discussed:
1:00: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz announced his plans to step down as GM and eventually retire. What does Nashville do from here?
2:08: Does it make more sense for Nashville to try to make the playoffs or not?
6:04: Are there any worries the Edmonton Oilers could face goaltending questions yet again?
8:31: How much does goaltending really matter for the Oilers?
12:12: How much of the next 12 months will dictate what the Toronto Maple Leafs do with Auston Matthews?
14:36: Is it in the Leafs' best interest to hold on to Auston Matthews for years to come?
17:23: Could the Columbus Blue Jackets see their first post-season appearance since the 2019-20 season?
Women's Olympic Hockey Preview
21:08: Is Team USA a heavy favorite coming into the Olympics?
22:09: What is Team Canada bringing to the table this year?
23:52: Is this a last hurrah for a lot of Team Canada players?
25:02: What is the outlook for Team Sweden?
26:21: Can Finland be competitive for a medal this year?
27:55: Is there a dark horse team?
30:42: Who's a player to watch out for?
Rapid Fire
32:46: Who had the better outfits walking into the Stadium Series between Boston and Tampa?
34:34: What's better: a goalie fight or a goalie goal?
39:18: Was the Stadium Series matchup the best outdoor game?
42:59: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week.