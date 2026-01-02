The Hockey News Big Show: World Juniors And Olympic Talk In Minnesota

The Hockey News Big Show is in Minnesota at the 2026 World Junior Championship.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

0:38: Thoughts on the Canadian men's Olympic roster?

2:45: Was keeping Connor Bedard off the Olympic roster the right choice?

4:04: What player was the biggest surprise to make the Team Canada Olympic roster?

5:00: Was Anthony Cirelli a good choice for Team Canada?

6:11: How is Canada's defense looking?

9:40: Thoughts on Canada goaltender choices?

World Juniors

11:27: How has Sweden played so far at the world juniors?

14:00: What have we seen so far out of Team USA?

16:00: Is Canada better than they were last year?

19:03: Is Czechia a serious threat going into the medal round?

20:59: Should Finland fans be concerned about placing third in Group B in the preliminary round?

22:45: Predictions for the Latvia and Sweden quarterfinal?

24:05: Predictions for the Switzerland and Czechia quarterfinal?

25:27: Predictions for the USA and Finland quarterfinal?

26:43: Predictions for the Canada and Slovakia quarterfinal?

29:00: Who will be relegated: Germany or Denmark?

29:58: How has Gavin McKenna performed so far?

33:20: Who has had the best performance so far at the world juniors?

