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The Hockey News Future Watch Show: Breaking Down Landon DuPont's NCAA Debut, Top Prospects In The AHL

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Oct 7, 2026 7:49 PM

Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down Landon DuPont's first NCAA appearance with Michigan before looking at the top prospects to keep an eye out for in the AHL this season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.

Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.

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Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank discussed in this episode:

0:00: Recapping Landon DuPont's NCAA debut

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4:40: Will Sammy Nelson be able to produce offensively at the NCAA level?

8:28: With Jacob Fowler dominating the AHL, what will the Montreal Canadiens do in net?

10:35: Will Trey Augustine get any NHL action with the Detroit Red Wings this season?

12:13: How will Anton Silayev’s game translate to the AHL in his first season in North America?

15:07: Will Kashawn Aitcheson be able to carry over his offensive production to the AHL level this season?

 17:18: Were the Nashville Predators right to keep Brady Martin in the AHL this season?

19:44: What areas does Caleb Desnoyers need to focus on improving at the AHL level this season?

21:44: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column

megaphone.linkBreaking Down Landon DuPont's NCAA Debut, Top Prospects In The AHL by Future Watch

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