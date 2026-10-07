The Hockey News Future Watch Show: Breaking Down Landon DuPont's NCAA Debut, Top Prospects In The AHL

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.\n\nEvery Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into\nall the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL,\nthe NCAA [https://thehockeynews.com/ncaa], and everything in between.\n\nHere's what Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Recapping Landon DuPont's NCAA debut\n\n4:40: Will Sammy Nelson be able to produce offensively at the NCAA level?\n\n8:28: With Jacob Fowler dominating the AHL, what will the Montreal Canadiens do\nin net?\n\n10:35: Will Trey Augustine get any NHL action with the Detroit Red Wings this\nseason?\n\n12:13: How will Anton Silayev’s game translate to the AHL in his first season in\nNorth America?\n\n15:07: Will Kashawn Aitcheson be able to carry over his offensive production to\nthe AHL level this season?\n\n 17:18: Were the Nashville Predators right to keep Brady Martin in the AHL this\nseason?\n\n19:44: What areas does Caleb Desnoyers need to focus on improving at the AHL\nlevel this season?\n\n21:44: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column\n\nBreaking Down Landon DuPont's NCAA Debut, Top Prospects In The AHL by Future\nWatch\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/226d1bb2-b68f-11f1-9c91-ff260828a657/image/a35e48e5ba81723a6008cddc4f77ba14.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nBreaking Down Landon DuPont's NCAA Debut, Top Prospects In The AHL by Future\nWatch [https://megaphone.link/ROUST2930370381]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4065320781]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/A7-ZPjbhWpY]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Future Watch [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews] on\nyour preferred platform.