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The Hockey News Future Watch Show: Revisiting Michael Hage's Decision To Stay At Michigan

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Oct 21, 2026 6:35 PM

Ryan Kennedy, Eric Cruikshank and Frank Zawrazky break down Jayden Perron and Michael Hage's hot start to the college hockey season with the Michigan Wolverines, Daxon Rudolph's impressive first few showings with the Denver Pioneers, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.

Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.

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In this episode, Frank Zawrazky jumped on to recap some of this weekend's action from the college hockey scene.

Here's what was discussed in this episode:

Related stories

0:00: Will Jayden Perron challenge for the NCAA scoring title this season?

3:18: Revisiting Michael Hage’s decision to stick in college this season

7:02: Could Ethan Wyttenbach be an impactful NHL player as soon as next season?

 12:07: What does Tynan Lawrence’s solid start to the NCAA season mean for Boston University?

 18:05: How close is Daxon Rudolph to being NHL-ready?

22:36: What can Brayden Yager bring to the Winnipeg Jets?

26:40: Ryan Kennedy previews his weekly Prospect Watch column

megaphone.linkRevisiting Michael Hage's Decision To Stay At Michigan by Future Watch

Listen to the full episode on Spotify

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