The Hockey News Future Watch Show: Revisiting Michael Hage's Decision To Stay At Michigan

Oct 21, 2026 6:35 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 6:35 PM
Ryan Kennedy, Eric Cruikshank and Frank Zawrazky break down Jayden Perron and Michael Hage's hot start to the college hockey season with the Michigan Wolverines, Daxon Rudolph's impressive first few showings with the Denver Pioneers, and more.
Welcome to The Hockey News Future Watch Show.
Every Wednesday, Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank will dive into all the biggest storylines for the next generation of hockey stars from the CHL, the NCAA, and everything in between.