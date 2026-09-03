The Hockey News Wraparound: Did The Washington Capitals Have The Best Off-Season In The NHL?
The Hockey NewsUpdated Sep 3, 2026, 21:24featured
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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Eric Cruikshank discuss the Luke Evangelista trade between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils, Robert Thomas being named captain of the St. Louis Blues, and more.
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