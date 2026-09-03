The Hockey News Wraparound: Did The Washington Capitals Have The Best Off-Season In The NHL?

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Eric Cruikshank discuss the Luke Evangelista trade between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils, Robert Thomas being named captain of the St. Louis Blues, and more.

Watch the full episode of the Wraparound here moreVideos Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Eric Cruikshank discussed in this episode: 1:08: Breaking down the New Jersey Devils’ acquisition of Luke Evangelista 4:15: What does the Evangelista trade mean for the Nashville Predators? 6:48: Do you think that Robert Thomas was the right choice for a captain by the St Louis Blues? 9:55: How will Eeli Tolvanen fit with the New York Rangers? 13:13: Did the Washington Capitals have the best off-season in the NHL? 17:30: What are intriguing storylines to follow heading into NHL training camps? 20:49: Which rookie goaltenders could make their mark in the NHL this upcoming season? 25:07: Which players have to deliver for their team in the Atlantic and Metropolitan Division? 26:21: Which players have to deliver for their team in the Central and Pacific division? 28:00: Which NHL teams have set themselves up to have the biggest window for Stanley Cup contention? megaphone.link Did The Washington Capitals Have The Best Off-Season In The NHL? by The Wraparound Watch the full episode on youtube Subscribe to The Hockey News Wraparound on your preferred platform.