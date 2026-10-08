The Hockey News Wraparound: Is Devon Levi The Edmonton Oilers' No. 1 Goaltender?

The Wraparound is back with a rapid-fire rundown of all the biggest news in the\nNHL.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Who needs to step up for the Montreal Canadiens in Ivan Demidov’s absence\n\n4:42: Will Jacob Fowler manage to seize his opportunity with the Canadiens?\n\n9:46: Can Michael Bunting help provide a spark for the Philadelphia Flyers?\n\n14:08: Is Devon Levi already the definitive No. 1 goaltender for the Edmonton\nOilers?\n\n18:55: Is Paul Cotter an early trade candidate for the Vancouver Canucks?\n\n23:04: Will Dylan Guenther challenge for the ‘Rocket’ Richard trophy?\n\n26:23: Is Owen Power finally proving why he was a first-overall pick?\n\nIs Devon Levi The Edmonton Oilers' No. 1 Goaltender? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nIs Devon Levi The Edmonton Oilers' No. 1 Goaltender? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST3451624979]\n\nListen to the full episode on Spotify [https://megaphone.link/ROUST4505858587]\n\nWatch the full episode on YouTube [https://youtu.be/-Ws-UndaG8A]\n\nSubscribe to The Hockey News Wraparound [https://linktr.ee/TheHockeyNews]on your\npreferred platform.