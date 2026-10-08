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The Hockey News Wraparound: Is Devon Levi The Edmonton Oilers' No. 1 Goaltender?

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Oct 8, 2026 7:37 PM

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Devon Levi's impact with the Edmonton Oilers, Jacob Fowler's opportunity with the Montreal Canadiens, and more.

The Wraparound is back with a rapid-fire rundown of all the biggest news in the NHL.

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Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Who needs to step up for the Montreal Canadiens in Ivan Demidov’s absence

4:42: Will Jacob Fowler manage to seize his opportunity with the Canadiens?

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9:46: Can Michael Bunting help provide a spark for the Philadelphia Flyers?

14:08: Is Devon Levi already the definitive No. 1 goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers?

18:55: Is Paul Cotter an early trade candidate for the Vancouver Canucks?

23:04: Will Dylan Guenther challenge for the ‘Rocket’ Richard trophy?

26:23: Is Owen Power finally proving why he was a first-overall pick?

megaphone.linkIs Devon Levi The Edmonton Oilers' No. 1 Goaltender? by The Wraparound

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