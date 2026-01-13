Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
The Wraparound: Are The Ducks Not Ready To Contend Yet? cover image

The Wraparound: Are The Ducks Not Ready To Contend Yet?

The Hockey News
4h
Partner
5.7KMembers·85.9KPosts
TheHockeyNewsRTB@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss the Blue Jackets' coaching change, trade speculation about Panarin and Kotkaniemi, the Ducks' cold streak and more.

The Wraparound is here to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down the Blue Jackets' decision to fire Dean Evason and hire Rick Bowness

4:35: Which other NHL coaches are on the hot seat?

7:28: Who should be the top candidate to replace Brayden Point at the Olympics for Team Canada?

10:45: Will the New York Rangers try to work out a trade for Artemi Panarin?

15:02: Which teams could be targeting Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Carolina Hurricanes?

19:28: Should Macklin Celebrini be considered for Hart Trophy votes this season?

22:15: Could the Ducks' recent slump indicate they aren't ready to contend just yet?

25:25: Making sense of the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending situation

megaphone.linkAre The Ducks Not Ready To Contend Yet? by The Wraparound

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon

Shows