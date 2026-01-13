The Wraparound: Are The Ducks Not Ready To Contend Yet?

The Wraparound is here to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:
0:00: Breaking down the Blue Jackets' decision to fire Dean Evason and hire Rick Bowness
4:35: Which other NHL coaches are on the hot seat?
7:28: Who should be the top candidate to replace Brayden Point at the Olympics for Team Canada?
10:45: Will the New York Rangers try to work out a trade for Artemi Panarin?
15:02: Which teams could be targeting Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Carolina Hurricanes?
19:28: Should Macklin Celebrini be considered for Hart Trophy votes this season?
22:15: Could the Ducks' recent slump indicate they aren't ready to contend just yet?
25:25: Making sense of the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending situation
