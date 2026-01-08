    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Are The Tampa Bay Lightning Front-Runners To Win The East?

    Jan 8, 2026, 21:16
    Emma Lingan and Michael Augello discuss the Lightning's success, Red Wings' 'Yzerplan,' Kraken's hot streak, Kirby Dach's future with the Canadiens and much more.

    The Wraparound discusses the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and more in rapid-fire segments on this episode of The Wraparound.

    Here's what Emma Lingan and Michael Augello discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Should the Tampa Bay Lightning be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs this season?

    3:21: Has 'the Yzerplan' finally come to fruition for the Detroit Red Wings?

    5:10: Do the Seattle Kraken have a legitimate chance to compete in the Pacific Division?

    7:25: Are there any greater concerns to take away from the Golden Knights' recent slump?

    10:15: Are the New York Islanders ready to be in playoff contention?

    13:42: What could Connor McMichael earn on his next contract with the Washington Capitals?

    17:35: Breaking down Trent Frederic's struggles this season with the Edmonton Oilers

    21:15: Could Kirby Dach be playing in his final season with the Montreal Canadiens?

