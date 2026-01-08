The Wraparound: Are The Tampa Bay Lightning Front-Runners To Win The East?

The Wraparound discusses the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and more in rapid-fire segments on this episode of The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan and Michael Augello discussed in this episode:

0:00: Should the Tampa Bay Lightning be the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs this season?

3:21: Has 'the Yzerplan' finally come to fruition for the Detroit Red Wings?

5:10: Do the Seattle Kraken have a legitimate chance to compete in the Pacific Division?

7:25: Are there any greater concerns to take away from the Golden Knights' recent slump?

10:15: Are the New York Islanders ready to be in playoff contention?

13:42: What could Connor McMichael earn on his next contract with the Washington Capitals?

17:35: Breaking down Trent Frederic's struggles this season with the Edmonton Oilers

21:15: Could Kirby Dach be playing in his final season with the Montreal Canadiens?

