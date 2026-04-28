The Wraparound: Are The Vegas Golden Knights True Stanley Cup Contenders?

Watch a new slate of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments on The\nWraparound.\n\nHere's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Have the Vegas Golden Knights shown enough to prove they are true Stanley\nCup contenders yet?\n\n3:37: Will Karel Vejmelka ultimately decide how far the Utah Mammoth go?\n\n7:15: Does a longer series benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins?\n\n11:30: Making sense of Matvei Michkov's scratch in Game 5 for the Philadelphia\nFlyers\n\n15:35: Why have the Edmonton Oilers struggled to slow down the Anaheim Ducks?\n\n22:02: Could Mats Sundin be an effective part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' front\noffice?\n\n27:10: Reacting to Gavin McKenna's reported addition to Team Canada's World\nChampionship roster\n\n30:22: Who is most deserving of the Ted Lindsay Award this season?\n\n33:25: Reflecting on the life and career of Vancouver Canucks broadcaster John\nGarrett\n\nAre The Vegas Golden Knights True Stanley Cup Contenders? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nAre The Vegas Golden Knights True Stanley Cup Contenders? by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST5631201283]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcasti\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]HeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]