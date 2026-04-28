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The Wraparound: Are The Vegas Golden Knights True Stanley Cup Contenders?

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discuss the Vegas-Utah playoff series, Matvei Michkov's scratch, the Oilers and Ducks, Maple Leafs speculation and much more.

Watch a new slate of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments on The Wraparound.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Have the Vegas Golden Knights shown enough to prove they are true Stanley Cup contenders yet?

3:37: Will Karel Vejmelka ultimately decide how far the Utah Mammoth go?

7:15: Does a longer series benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins?

11:30: Making sense of Matvei Michkov's scratch in Game 5 for the Philadelphia Flyers

15:35: Why have the Edmonton Oilers struggled to slow down the Anaheim Ducks?

22:02: Could Mats Sundin be an effective part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' front office?

27:10: Reacting to Gavin McKenna's reported addition to Team Canada's World Championship roster

30:22: Who is most deserving of the Ted Lindsay Award this season?

33:25: Reflecting on the life and career of Vancouver Canucks broadcaster John Garrett

megaphone.linkAre The Vegas Golden Knights True Stanley Cup Contenders? by The Wraparound

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