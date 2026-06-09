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The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Oilers' Reported Interest In Mike Babcock

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Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss reports linking Mike Babcock to the Oilers, how the Red Wings should handle Dylan Larkin's trade request and more hockey topics.

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Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down the Edmonton Oilers' reported interest in Mike Babcock

6:30: How should Steve Yzerman handle Dylan Larkin's trade request?

12:15: With Carter Hart taking over the starting role for Vegas, will Adin Hill be traded this summer?

16:30: With over $40 million in cap space, what should the San Jose Sharks do in free agency?

19:35: Which Pittsburgh Penguins AHL players could become full-time NHLers next season?

23:40: Which rookies will compete for the 2026-27 Calder Trophy?

28:30: Reacting to Michael McCarron's extension with the Minnesota Wild

megaphone.linkBreaking Down The Oilers' Reported Interest In Mike Babcock by The Wraparound

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