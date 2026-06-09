The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Oilers' Reported Interest In Mike Babcock

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this\nepisode:\n\n0:00: Breaking down the Edmonton Oilers' reported interest in Mike Babcock\n\n6:30: How should Steve Yzerman handle Dylan Larkin's trade request?\n\n12:15: With Carter Hart taking over the starting role for Vegas, will Adin Hill\nbe traded this summer?\n\n16:30: With over $40 million in cap space, what should the San Jose Sharks do in\nfree agency?\n\n19:35: Which Pittsburgh Penguins AHL players could become full-time NHLers next\nseason?\n\n23:40: Which rookies will compete for the 2026-27 Calder Trophy?\n\n28:30: Reacting to Michael McCarron's extension with the Minnesota Wild\n\nBreaking Down The Oilers' Reported Interest In Mike Babcock by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.imgix.net/podcasts/c433dc98-95f4-11ed-990d-137f32866ddd/image/9ed25e639ca843ea0a0cc0c77af615cb.png?ixlib=rails-4.3.1&w=500&h=500]\nBreaking Down The Oilers' Reported Interest In Mike Babcock by The Wraparound\n[https://megaphone.link/ROUST8190441990]\n\nSee below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.\n\nApple Podcasts\n[https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178]\n\nhttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-hockey-news-action-show/id1671019178Spotify\n[https://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2]\n\nhttps://open.spotify.com/show/6fssr6w5ZOvye4p5kCXsD3?si=9dea8bbe74c849e2Podbean\n[https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-Podcast]\n\nhttps://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/gsrrx-2a1375/The-Wraparound-PodcastiHeartRadio\n[https://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/]\n\nhttps://iheart.com/podcast/108685742/Amazon\n[https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/8e0b8be0-5da7-4e48-8c88-66ff8c75c088/the-hockey-news-action-show]